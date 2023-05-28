Nintendo has added a new batch of icons to its 'Missions and Rewards' scheme for the Switch Online service. This time it's for Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

There'll be five waves in total with the first wave running from now until 1st June. This run of icons will be available all the way through until the end of the same month, with a new batch each week.

#NintendoSwitchOnline members! Now's your chance to redeem your #MyNintendo Platinum Points to collect custom icons from #XenobladeChronicles3. Icon elements will be refreshed each week until 6/29 at 6PM PT. #MissionsAndRewards

Of course, once again - you'll need to be a Switch Online member and have Platinum Points to collect these custom icons.