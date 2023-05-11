With just *checks notes* a handful of hours until the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo's marketing campaign is well and truly kicking into high gear.

TV commercials are all well and good (especially when they're as good as this), but there's nothing quite like seeing a game you're looking forward to taking centre stage in London's Piccadilly Circus. And that's exactly what Nintendo has done with Tears of the Kingdom.

Nintendo UK's Social Media Manager, @thatMarcWithaC, visited the site to see what's what and very kindly shared a few photos with us. Needless to say, we're all sat in our chairs at home feeling rather jealous at the moment (albeit with the comforting caveat that we only have to wait a touch longer to play the game itself).

Check it out:

Looks pretty awesome, right? There's not long to go now, folks!