Believe it or not, but we're now less than 72 hours out from the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on the Switch. Nintendo New York is hosting a special midnight launch event and although there's a reservation system in place, some people are already lining up outside the store.

Legend of Zelda and Nintendo super fan Alex 'Captain Nintendo Dude' Pekala, who has also built up a sizable YouTube following over the years, has shared a photo of himself waiting in line for Tears of the Kingdom - a "full" 72 hours ahead of the game's midnight launch at this location:





10am today till 10am Friday = 72 full hours. This will be the longest I've ever waited without leaving the line. Wish me luck!



Day 1 vlog coming out tomorrow! I made it to the #TearsOfTheKingdom line @NintendoNYC 10am today till 10am Friday = 72 full hours. This will be the longest I've ever waited without leaving the line. Wish me luck!Day 1 vlog coming out tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/neNQdJuyrv May 9, 2023

Pekala also happens to be the same guy who was first in line for the Switch launch at the Nintendo NY Store back in 2017. And he's the individual who took over the duties of the legendary Nintendo fan Isaiah "TriForce" Johnson - waiting in line for other systems like the Switch OLED.

While this special event at the Nintendo NY Store requires a special "Warp Pipe Pass", there's no need to worry if you don't feel like lining up or don't have time. Standard physical copies of the game should be readily available when Tears of the Kingdom launches on 12th May, and there's always the digital option, which will give you immediate access to the game when it unlocks in your timezone.

To fill the hours between now and the game's release, Nintendo will also be hosting a special Treehouse Live event in the lead-up, where it shows off four different segments of Link's new adventure on Switch: