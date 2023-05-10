Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We love a good video game commercial; especially one that manages to melt our black hearts and cause a salty discharge to emerge from our eyes.

The latest to achieve such a feat is a TV ad from Nintendo of Australia for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It starts off on a surprisingly somber note, featuring a man who clearly has the weight of the world on his shoulders, venturing home after what we assume was a fairly taxing day at work. After saying goodnight to his spouse, he sits down to play some Tears of the Kingdom.

What follows is quite simply a man having a darn good time playing a video game. We see brief glimpses of gameplay showcasing Link building a raft, fighting off some Bokoblins and Constructs, and gliding through the skies above Hyrule. At the same time, the ad also demonstrates the seemingly evergreen appeal of the Switch, with the man playing at home on the TV and via Handheld Mode on the bus.

What's really special about the ad, however, is that it effortlessly showcases just how powerful video games can be in distracting us from the day-to-day hardships of life. It's subtle, but the man's smile towards the end of the ad shows us just how much of an impact Tears of the Kingdom has had on him; and that's what it's really all about, right?

According to Kotaku, who was contacted by someone who worked on the ad, it was actually inspired by a Japanese Amazon review of the first game, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. You can read a rough translation of the review in the original article, but just keep in mind that Kotaku cannot confirm with 100% certainty that the review is indeed the one that inspired Nintendo of Australia.