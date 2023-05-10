The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is right around the corner, and we're absolutely itching to get our hands on it and roam the land of Hyrule once again.

In preparation, key developers behind the game - including long-time producer Eiji Aonuma - have taken part in an 'Ask the Developer' interview to delve into the nitty-gritty of how the sequel came to be. We've already covered how Tears of the Kingdom is apparently all about hands, which is definitely a thing, but part three of the interview confirms something most of us have been simply dying to know.

There are many who may consider the following information a bit of a spoiler, so you'll excuse our rather vague headline in this instance. With this in mind, please only continue reading if you're not fussed about learning something pretty crucial about the upcoming game.

Here's a picture of a Korok. Last chance - SPOILERS AHEAD!

Okay, ready?

Dungeons are back. Like, proper dungeons. This was hinted at in the third official trailer for the game, but now developers Hidemaro Fujibayashi, Takuhiro Dohta, and Satoru Takizawa have straight-up confirmed it. Check it out:

We've only discussed the skies, but this title has its dungeons too, right? Fujibayashi: Yes, we haven't talked about the dungeons yet. They've changed from the previous game. For example, there is a dungeon that connects directly from Hyrule's surface. If you dive from the sky straight into the dungeon, you'll trigger an event. We think this will be a new experience that wasn't possible in the previous game. Dohta: We’ve made dungeons unique to their respective environments, so we think you’ll be able to enjoy the wide variety of regional characteristics. Takizawa: Making a "wide variety" was pretty challenging. The four Divine Beasts were the dungeons in the last game, and they shared similar designs. This time, the dungeons are huge and each carry their own regional look and feel, just like traditional The Legend of Zelda games. We think they will provide a satisfying challenge for players. They were certainly a challenge to develop! (Laughs)

So there you go: one of the most requested features for Tears of the Kingdom has been confirmed. Granted, we're a little surprised it's been revealed this close to the game's release, but we're not complaining. Dungeons, baby!