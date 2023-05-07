If you happen to be located in New York and are planning on heading out to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom midnight launch at the official Nintendo Store in the city, be on the lookout for these themed items.

Nintendo has revealed it will be offering a "long sleeve t-shirt" for $34.99 USD and a fancy-looking themed mug for $39.99 USD, exclusively at its NY store. Here's a look:

What will you create wearing The Legend of Zelda™ : Tears of the Kingdom Long Sleeve T-Shirt? Available at #NintendoNYC on 5/12 at midnight and beginning 5/11 at: https://t.co/s2kD8obsuB for $34.99! pic.twitter.com/tXiXJ0u6kg May 5, 2023

pic.twitter.com/p6CJnppatJ Quench your thirst for adventure with The Legend of Zelda™ : Tears of the Kingdom Mug! Available for $39.99 starting at midnight on Friday, 5/12 exclusively at #NintendoNYC and beginning 5/11 at: https://t.co/vjfx4ArjBa May 6, 2023

There's obviously a bunch of other stuff you'll be able to pick up while you're at the store. This includes the game, collector's edition, the new Link amiibo and more. Be sure to check out our pre-order guides.

