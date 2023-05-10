Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you're a fan of the Donkey Kong Country TV Series from the late '90s, then get ready for a sweet dose of nostalgia, because multiple members of the original English voiceover cast have reunited for a brand new animated short called 'DKC: Return to Krocodile Isle' from Alex Henderson Animation and Bootleg Dub Productions.

The short, available now over on YouTube, is just under 10 minutes in length (including credits) and features original voice actors Richard Yearwood as Donkey Kong, Benedict Campbell as King K. Rool, Adrian Truss as General Klump, and Ron Rubin as Kaptain Skurvy. All four reprise their roles from the WIC Entertainment TV series, which ran from 1997 to 2000 with a total of 40 episodes.

The short is billed as a spiritual successor to 'Curse of the Crystal Coconut', another animated short posted back in 2021 featuring music from 'pirate metal' band Alestorm (which also released an album called 'Curse of the Crystal Coconut' in 2020).

If nothing else, it serves as a wonderful example of what a proper Donkey Kong Country TV show would look like in 2023, and we'd love it if Nintendo approached Alex Henderson and Bootleg Dub Productions for an official adaptation. Then again, given the immense success of Illumination's Super Mario Bros. Movie, we can't imagine Nintendo will be looking to go down different avenues at this moment in time.