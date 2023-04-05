When you think of the titles of some of Nintendo's most iconic platform games, many of them just make sense as they are: Super Mario World, Kirby's Dream Land, and Donkey Kong Country. It all fits as a naming convention, right? Well, according to ex-Rare dev Kev Bayliss, the inclusion of the word 'Country' in Donkey Kong Country for the SNES actually has a more significant meaning behind it.

In a reply to a question on Twitter as to how the addition of the word 'Country' came to be, Bayliss confirmed that the game had been known as 'The Country Project' during development, owing to the fact that Rare was effectively situated in the middle of the countryside. Bayliss states that Nintendo had simply decided to keep 'Country' in the name, and so Donkey Kong Country was born.



It was originally code named 'The Country Project' because Yes I do. Because....It was originally code named 'The Country Project' because @RareLtd were located in the middle of the countryside - so Nintendo decided to keep it in the name! There you go! April 4, 2023

While the information might be new to many, the current Creative Director at Rare, Gregg Mayles, also provided the same account back in 2018 when asked a similar question by a fan:

'Country' was the code name Nintendo gave the game after visiting Rare. We were located in the picturesque and rural countryside, hence the name 'country'. Somehow it managed to end up part of the game's name! — Gregg Mayles (@Ghoulyboy) August 14, 2018

It's certainly an interesting glimpse into how one of Rare's most prestigious games was christened. Rare would of course go on to work on two direct sequels to Donkey Kong Country before providing significant support for the Nintendo 64 with GoldenEye 007, Perfect Dark, Donkey Kong 64, and Conker's Bad Fur Day. It developed just one game for the GameCube with Star Fox Adventures before being purchased by Microsoft in 2002 for $375 million.