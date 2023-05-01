Walking Wake and Iron Leaves, the two new Paradox Pokémon introduced on Pokémon Day 2023, have returned to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's Tera Raids.

From today, 1st May, until 14th May, you can challenge either Paradox Suicune or Paradox Virizion with the Water or Psychic Tera type, respectively, during 5-star Tera Raids (via Serebii).

You can only catch these once, however, so if you caught it the first time, then you won't be able to catch a second. However, you can fight them as many times as you want.





Full details @ pic.twitter.com/pm67mCG30Q Serebii Update: The Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Walking Wake & Iron Leaves Tera Raid Battle Event has begun its second run. Runs until May 14th at 23:59 UTCFull details @ https://t.co/3vOG1C5RG0 May 1, 2023

Walking Wake and Iron Leaves were first catchable between 27th February and 12th March 2023, however, some players reported an issue with the raid, as instead of encountering the Paradox Pokémon, they ended up facing off with an egg. Update version 1.3.0 has since fixed this problem, and The Pokémon Company is rerunning the raid.

Don't forget, this weekend you'll also have a second chance at catching an Inteleon with an Ice Tera-type. The second leg of that even kicks off on 5th May and lasts until 7th May,