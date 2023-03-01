With the recent release of patch v1.2.0 for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the games have also launched a new Tera Raid event featuring brand new 'Paradox Pokémon' Walking Wake and Iron Leaves.

However, it appears that a rather egregious bug has raised its head in the wake of the release (thanks, Automaton), and players who encounter it have reportedly been blocked from catching the new Pokémon altogether. According to the Pokémon Company itself, players who challenge the new raid without updating their game to v1.2.0 will instead find themselves face-to-face with an egg. Seriously.

Speculation amongst players suggests that the data for Walking Wake and Iron Leaves will not be present in versions prior to the latest patch - which makes perfect sense - and so their respective Tera Raid battles have been replaced by an egg. This is admittedly quite funny in itself, but the fact that it effectively prevents players from catching Walking Wake and Iron Leaves entirely is rather concerning.

Thankfully, it seems The Pokémon Company is working on a fix and should have some more information for players in due course. Our advice? Update your game before taking on the Tera Raid challenge.