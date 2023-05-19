Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo has announced a new batch of games for the Switch Online service. The latest additions are part of the expansion tier - adding three Super Mario Game Boy Advance titles to the service.

The games included are Super Mario Advance (2001), Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2 (2001) and Yoshi's Island: Super Mario Advance 3 (2002). They'll be arriving next week on 26th May and include some additional 'Advance' features.

Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's PR:

Super Mario Advance – Fling veggies (and lots of other stuff) at foes with Mario, Luigi, Peach and Toad in this powered-up version of the NES™ Super Mario Bros ™ 2 game! In Subcon, the land of dreams, Mario and friends each have their own distinct abilities to aid them in the adventure: Luigi jumps the highest, Peach can hover over obstacles, Toad can grab items faster than anyone and Mario is an all-arounder who’s great in any situation. This Game Boy Advance™ version of Super Mario Bros. 2 also features added surprises to discover and challenges to take on, including one featuring Yoshi. Wa-hoo!

Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2 – Bowser has taken over Dinosaur Island and it’s up to Mario and Luigi to stop him – but they’re not alone, because Yoshi is along for the ride! Every level, secret and Power Up from the Super NES™ Super Mario World is here alongside additional features and surprises. This Game Boy Advance classic also includes the option to play the entire adventure as Luigi with his Super Mario Advance abilities. Those Chargin’ Chucks won’t know what hit ’em when they encounter this high-jumping bro!

Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3 – Yoshi’s back, baby! Colorful worlds, giant bosses, secrets and enemies galore await in this Game Boy Advance version of the Super NES classic that first introduced Baby Mario. Join a flock of multicolored Yoshi and save the infant Mario brothers from the clutches of the villainous Magikoopa Kamek in this vibrant, egg-tossing adventure. Just make sure you keep an eye on the baby – he may be cute, but he’s a total crybaby!

It has also been confirmed the Switch Online Game Boy Advance service in Japan will receive the same three titles next week.