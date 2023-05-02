Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Earlier this year in February, Warner Bros. lifted the lid on Mortal Kombat 12, scheduled for a 2023 release. Not long after this, the series co-creator Ed Boon seemingly confirmed the news via social media.

Now, in an update, it seems Mortal Kombat fans have been given their very first teaser of the new entry in the series. In an extended message from the Mortal Kombat development team thanking fans for supporting the brutal, bloody and violent fighting series over the years, Ed Boon mentioned how the team was "not quite done yet".

Boon's message was followed by a short clip showing off what appeared to be an hourglass and a grain of sand exploding. The most recent entry on a Nintendo platform was Mortal Kombat 11 in 2019 for the Switch, which was followed by an 'Ultimate' version in 2020.