We've heard ongoing rumours about the next Mortal Kombat game and it seems to have finally been confirmed.

During a Warner Bros. Discovery earnings call earlier on, the executive vice president of global investor strategy, Andrew Slabin, seemingly confirmed Mortal Kombat 12 and its 2023 release date. Here's exactly what he said, according to an audio clip doing the rounds on social media:

"And there's lots more to come, including the highly anticipated Mortal Kombat 12 and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - games also set for release this year, with ambitious launch projections."

Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon followed this up with a joke on social media, asking who had heard the news about a new Injustice game:

So who has heard the news about INJUSTICE 3 ? — Ed Boon (@noobde) February 23, 2023

I don’t think you’re getting my joke. — Ed Boon (@noobde) February 24, 2023

No platforms have been announced for Mortal Kombat 12 just yet. The most recent entry on a Nintendo platform was Mortal Kombat 11 in 2019. It was followed by the 'Ultimate' version, released on Switch in 2020.

Last year, the violent and bloody series celebrated its 30th anniversary - starting out in arcades back in 1992.