Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope made its debut exclusively on the Switch in October last year, and since then Ubisoft has announced three DLC packs.

The developer and publisher has now announced the second DLC - The Last Spark Hunter. As shown in the teaser trailer below, it appears to take place in the Melodic Gardens and features a new enemy.

While it might seem like a while ago, the first DLC 'Tower of Doooom' only arrived earlier this year in March. The second DLC - expected to arrive "mid-2023", will also be followed by a third one featuring Ubisoft's legendary character Rayman.