After being spotted online at the end of last month, LEGO has today given us our first proper look at the upcoming PAC-MAN Arcade set, and it's a beauty.
Joining the likes of the Atari 2600 and the much sought-after NES in LEGO's collection of retro gaming goodies, this arcade cabinet will release to mark the game's 43rd anniversary on 4th June (available slightly earlier for Lego VIP members on 1st June). It consists of 2651 pieces and will set you back £229.99 / $269.99.
This is an expensive one, it is true, but looking at some of the set's awesome features has us desperately wanting to buy it all the same. Much like the NES set, the Pac-Man cabinet isn't playable as such, but you can wind a handle on the side to watch Inky, Blinky, Pinky and Clyde chase Pac-Man around the screen. There's also a light-up coin slot and some moving larger figures on the top.
After looking at the number of bricks included in this one and the fiddly mechanisms needed to get the whole machine working, it is no surprise that Lego has listed the set as an 18+ build.
With the reveal of the upcoming Donkey Kong expansion sets a few weeks back and now this, Lego's video game range is becoming more impressive by the day.
Once again, an awesome set with an absurd price.
Please make more mid-priced sets of this quality, Lego. Very few people can afford these cool sets.
Dude if it wasn’t for the price I would jump on it hesitation. But it seems more willing to take a bite out of my wallet rather then those pesky ghost.
I dont really get these they look great and all, but why not have an actual playable Pac-Man cab?
Costs too much for me, but hope those who will get it will enjoy it!
So very cool - will be grabbing this one for sure! Love my NES
