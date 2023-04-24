It looks like we're getting a brand new Lego set based around Pac-Man this summer.

Images of a Pac-Man Arcade Machine set have appeared online. Shared by @Falconbricks on Twitter (via Eurogamer), the admittedly blurry pictures appear to show what is the sop-half of an arcade cabinet along with three mini-builds of Pac-Man, Blinky, and Clyde. The photos apparently come from an internal brief which showcases how the set should be presented.

The set is expected to consist of 2,651 pieces and will reportedly cost a pretty pricey $269.99 (around £217). It's not known whether the arcade cabinet will be 'playable', but we suspect at that price point, it will come with a fair amount of interactivity.

The set is rumoured to be released on 1st June, but Lego is yet to confirm whether it's real or not. We'll update you if and when the company makes an official announcement.

Just last week, Lego and Sega revealed four brand new Sonic the Hedgehog play sets, and the company has plenty of other sets based on video games, including Mario, an Atari, an NES, and Minecraft, among other properties.