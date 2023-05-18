The Pokémon Company has finally confirmed that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be receiving its long-awaited Pokémon HOME support next week from 24th May.

It has been a long old wait since the last update on the connectivity back in February, but we suppose that late May is still technically "early 2023", right?

The announcement was made via the official @Pokemon Twitter account, where we learnt that connecting Scarlet and Violet to HOME is going to come with its own set of bonuses. This includes special forms of Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly with Hidden Abilities as Mystery Gifts in the mobile version of Pokémon HOME.





Starting 5/24, get special Pokémon when you link Pokémon HOME with Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet!

Just in case you haven't used Pokémon HOME before, this much-anticipated support will allow you to transfer your Pokémon to a shared app, where they can then be stored or subbed into prior Switch games in the series (Sword and Shield, Legends: Arceus, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl etc.) as long as they exist in the destination game.

According to Serebii.net, the support will also provide a Move Relearner so you can teach your teammates their old skills from the app along with some other handy features such as the ability to sort through a Pokémon's game data on the fly and the ability to exchange Home points into League points.

pic.twitter.com/tPRR34G2KR Serebii Update: You will also be able to tab between the games your Pokémon has data for in Pokémon HOME on the fly without needing them to be the latest game deposited https://t.co/NWlAdn57aQ May 18, 2023

It has been a long time coming, it is true, but the wait is almost over. Get ready to start transferring from 24th May.

Are you excited to see Pokémon HOME support for Scarlet and Violet? Let us know in the comments.