The Pokémon Company has finally confirmed that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be receiving its long-awaited Pokémon HOME support next week from 24th May.
It has been a long old wait since the last update on the connectivity back in February, but we suppose that late May is still technically "early 2023", right?
The announcement was made via the official @Pokemon Twitter account, where we learnt that connecting Scarlet and Violet to HOME is going to come with its own set of bonuses. This includes special forms of Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly with Hidden Abilities as Mystery Gifts in the mobile version of Pokémon HOME.
Just in case you haven't used Pokémon HOME before, this much-anticipated support will allow you to transfer your Pokémon to a shared app, where they can then be stored or subbed into prior Switch games in the series (Sword and Shield, Legends: Arceus, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl etc.) as long as they exist in the destination game.
According to Serebii.net, the support will also provide a Move Relearner so you can teach your teammates their old skills from the app along with some other handy features such as the ability to sort through a Pokémon's game data on the fly and the ability to exchange Home points into League points.
It has been a long time coming, it is true, but the wait is almost over. Get ready to start transferring from 24th May.
Are you excited to see Pokémon HOME support for Scarlet and Violet? Let us know in the comments.
[source twitter.com, via serebii.net]
Thank goodness I got so sick of so many people whining and crying about this, now they can get back to whining and crying about the performance issues, while the rest of us can get back to enjoying the tera raids and waiting for the dlc.
@michellelynn0976 I am glad that many people, myself included, enjoyed the game in the state that it’s in, but the game is clearly unfinished, so I think those complaints are completely justified.
Finally! Now back to Zelda.
@Munchlax
Sure, but people need to move on already..
@michellelynn0976 Your post sure reads like whining about people whining.
I'm one of the "whiners". I guess after paying $120 for the double pack and $350 for the Special Edition OLED I expected more from a 12Trillion dollar franchise. I didn't mean to ruffle your feathers, swear.
Meowscarada: Protean
Skeledirge: Unaware
Quaquaval: Moxie
Skeledirge getting the short end of the stick here. Unaware is definitely good, but not as good as Moxie or especially Protean. I don't really get Protean on Meowscarada though. It makes total sense on Kecleon and some sense for the Froakie line as I can buy a frog changing its biology, but it doesn't really make sense for a cat.
Happy for those genuinely waiting for this!
@michellelynn0976 Oh, don’t be like that. The bitter tears over SV’s success are still as hilarious as they were during launch week!
@Munchlax You don’t seem to understand what unfinished means.
I’ve found the biggest critics of Pokémon are doing it because they want the franchise to be better not because they have some misplaced hatred of Pokémon. It’s ridiculous to accuse people legitimately criticizing pokemon of being haters when the franchise has an array of problems
@Eagly I’m sure the necessary patches and coding were ready ages ago to support Home in Scarlet and Violet. They deliberately hold off on adding import support to Pokémon games to prevent people from importing generations worth of Pokémon and blowing through the game and dominating online. They’ve done it every generation since Bank was introduced.
I'm still waiting for the update that has the game actually play at a stable framerate. Not even asking for 60fps, just more than the single digits it has a tendency to drop down to when the screen is "loaded" with objects (a.k.a more than two pokemon are on screen).
Dope. Looking forward to moving over the two shinies I found and some of my other favorites. Now I can restart the game without feeling like I’m losing much.
So if I understand correctly, you can actually transfer Pokémon from Gen VIII to Gen IX and back, or just go from IX to VIII? You haven't been able to do backwards, two-way transfers since Gen I and II, so that's neat.
I still fully believe that Pokémon HOME should be part of the NSO Expansion Pack. If they did that then that might actually be a bit of an incentive to actually try the new Pokémon games again, but they really gotta pull money out of their customers wherever they can just because they know they can. Sad.
It’s crazy it took so long to bring something that should’ve been available at launch.
