There have been rumours and subsequent teases for the next mainline entry to the Mortal Kombat franchise for some time now, but it looks like we might finally get some concrete information on the upcoming fighting game this week.

After an intriguing tease from the official Mortal Kombat Twitter account on May 10th, supposed details of the next game made their way onto the internet, suggesting the title will be called 'Mortal Kombat 1' and will be somewhat of a reboot for the franchise. Further details seemingly indicated that a version for the Nintendo Switch would launch alongside PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Now, franchise co-creator Ed Boon has dropped another tease on his personal Twitter page that simply states "THIS WEEK SHOULD BE FUN" alongside an emoji of a dragon.

SHOULD BE FUN 🐉 — Ed Boon (@noobde) May 17, 2023

This could technically be in reference to anything, and while it's certainly possible that Ed Boon is perhaps excited for a fresh haircut or is maybe planning a trip to Super Nintendo World, we'd be willing to bet that this is a tease for a Mortal Kombat announcement. Specifically, an announcement for the next game.

Mortal Kombat 11 arrived on the Switch back in 2019 and we thought it was a pretty solid game, awarding it a score of 8/10 in our review and stating that it's "the best Mortal Kombat since MK2".