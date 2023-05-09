Nintendo has released its final financial report for the fiscal year ending March 2023, giving us an updated look at the best-selling games on Switch.

With the last report back in February, we were impressed to see Pokémon Scarlet and Violet bursting into the top-ten list despite only one month of data being available for the game, and this time we can see that Game Freak's latest is holding the exact same spot with a total of 22.10 million units to its name (as of March 2023).

In fact, almost the entire list is the same as last quarter, with the exception of Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! & Let's Go, Eevee!, which slides off the top 10 thanks to the appearance of New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe which jumps into 9th place with a cool 15.41 units sold, pushing Ring Fit Adventure into 10th.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains unbeaten at the top of the list, improving from the last report's 52 million units to reach an eye-watering 53.79 million copies sold — will it ever slow down?

Top Ten Best-Selling Nintendo Switch Games (As Of March 2023):

The numbers above are worldwide sales, combining retail, digital, and copies bundled with hardware.

How many of the top ten do you own this time around? Impressed by Scarlet and Violet's numbers? Thought it might have caught up with Sword and Shielf by now? Let us know in the comments.