Nintendo has released its latest financial report for the fiscal year ending March 2023, which brings with it updated sales figures for the Switch's best sellers. And there's a brand new game in the top ten.
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet has smashed into the list in seventh place. selling a staggering 20.61 million units (up to December 31st 2022). The game broke sales records when it launches last November worldwide, and we're not surprised to see it doing well here at all. 20 million, though. It's already just 5 million shy of Pokémon Sword & Shield, which is still the top-selling Pokémon game on the system at 25.68 million units.
Because of Scarlet & Violet's success, that means Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl has slipped out of the rankings, and Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! & Let's Go, Eevee! has overtaken it with 15.07 million units sold — we don't have the exact figures for the Diamond & Pearl remakes, but the numbers are probably pretty close.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to be unstoppable, racing past 50 million units sold. Up to 31st December 2022, the racing game has sold an incredible 52 million units. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has also surpassed 30 million units.
Top Ten Best-Selling Nintendo Switch Games (as of December 31st, 2022):
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 52.00 million (up from 48.41 million)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 41.59 million (up from 40.17 million)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 30.44 million (up from 29.53 million)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 29.00 million (up from 27.79 million)
- Pokémon Sword and Shield - 25.68 million (up from 25.37 million)
- Super Mario Odyssey - 25.12 million (up from 24.40 million)
- Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - 20.61 million (NEW)
- Super Mario Party - 18.79 million (up from 18.35 million)
- Ring Fit Adventure - 15.22 million (up from 14.87 million
- Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! & Let's Go, Eevee! - 15.07 million (up from 14.81 million)
The numbers above are worldwide sales and include retail, digital, and copies bundled with hardware all combined.
Did you pick up any of these top ten best-selling titles this year? Will Zelda: Breath of the Wild break past 30 million before Tears of the Kingdom launches? Let us know in the comments!
[source nintendo.co.jp]
Unfortunately, these sales just gives Game Freak even more of an reason to not put any effort in their games. I really wish people would stop supporting games like this with no effort put into them and just buy better games with time and money poured into them.
I have some Switch games from the list above such as ACNH, Pokemon Sword, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc including Pokemon Violet. Definitely NO botw since I have zero interest with zelda games.
But, Pokemon Scarlet / Violet graphic design for the environments are really abysmal, really look like early PS2 games. 😑
Those games are not even deserved for Top 10, I personally give the score 5 from 10 for Pokemon Scarlet / Violet for really abysmal graphic and unprofessional manner of Gamefreaks in developing Pokemon games with outdated developer kit.
The next Pokemon games should be handled by Bandai Namco (look at the beauty from New Pokemon Snap) with more professional effort.
As much as I loved Pokemon SV (despite it technical issues) 20mio copies in less than 1 1/2 months is just absurd. On the other side I hope it manges to outsell SwSh cause that game was such a content-less disappointment
I don't think I've ever thought a game deserved good and bad sales as equally as Scarlet and Violet do before.
There's truly great fun to be had in the games, but at the same time the technical side of them is a complete joke and I hate the thought of TPC just keeping trucking along like that because they're not getting the kind of feedback they should get off sales alone.
The silver lining in that regard is that Nintendo (not TPC, which is disheartening) actually acknowledged that the games run and look like a** 80% of the time so MAYBE - but probably not - someone manages to give Gamefreak the time and/or development support they need to make the next games good in all areas.
Bears mentioning that these are just the top selling Nintendo games- There may be little difference if third party was included but I'd be very curious to know how many copies Minecraft has shifted.
It likely won't happen unless a Booster Course Pass 2 is announced after the current pass has ended but hopefully MK8 Deluxe outsells Wii Sports to become the best selling Nintendo game of all time.
I read somewhere that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 sold 1,81 million, and I'm glad for Monolith Soft
20+ million launch quarter shipment for Pokemon is absurd.
From this list, I have:
Mario Kart 8 DX
Pokemon Violent
Pokemon Sword AND Shield
Lets Go Eevee
I helped Violet sell 20 million.
@hashkey Minecraft has sold 3.2 million units on Switch as of October 2022. There is a comprehensive List of best-selling Nintendo Switch video games on Wikipedia))
I'm happy to see that Splatoon 3 has sold well! I wonder how it's doing compared to 2? I wouldn't be surprised if it outsells the last game despite 2 being a launch title.
@NightBeast Yeah, except if you dig into those figures, you'll see it consists of 3m sold in Japan (as of 2023) and half a million in Europe as of 2019. So taking that figure as reasonably reliable means accepting that it stopped selling in Europe in 2019, and that it hasn't sold any in North America, or in any other region.
@Dev9417 Splatoon 2 has sold 13.3m as of March 31 2022. Splatoon 3 has sold 10.13m as of December 31 2022. They are #14 and #17 in Switch’s all time best sellers.
@arabiansanchez 17 first party games over 10 million now. Crazy, isn't it?
Mario Party Superstars is close to that too and Switch Sports will reach it too.
We really need to see figures of games from the top 100. The top 10 are more or less the usual suspects at this point
I feel Pokemon always gets a boost as being ‘The Kids Christmas Game’. I don’t think it’s many people’s favourite game any more, but it’s pretty much unopposed for the spot under the Christmas Tree.
@BTB20 The attach rate for MK8D is insane. 52million copies vs 122m Switch consoles. Let’s be generous and call it nearly half.
Animal Crossing seems to have run out of steam now but at over 40m sales that’s quite bonkers.
Smash Ultimate just crossed 30m too and I’ve no doubt BotW will soon follow as hype builds for TotK.
Switch really has had some monster hits.
Including Wii U sales (1.7m), Breath of the Wild now surpassed 30 million sales. Wow and well deserved.
Pokémon the Videogame has a new low standard, and numbers are showing that's here to stay.
At this point, fans can stop expecting GameFreak to improve the quality of their games. And I can not even blame them. Not matter how broken, glitchy, empty, and overpriced Pokémon games are, fans are still willing to pay money for it.
@mariomaster96 I got 175 hours out of Pokémon Sword, so it isn't true about it being contentless.
Whey don't they just put disqus in this site? Sheeesh...
Blows the mind to think that ScarVoilet have hit nearly 40% of the MK8 total sales.... especially considering SV had been out for barely weeks at the point of analysis (considering MK8's 5ish years?!)
@LXP8 The story is absolute nonsense and many interesting things happen outside of the players presence like the Dynamaxing-Perrserker or the explosion in the power plant.
Routes are completely linear, the main game had literally zero optional places to explore.
This game had so little to offer compared to other entries.
@Joker1234
The issue with your statement is that they do actually put effort in, that much is very evident in a lot of it, just not the desired effort for you for example or others. Sure I know full well S&V could perform better and look better, but they are still joys to behold.
Also, it is ok for Pokemon games to not be for you anymore.
@Joker1234
The detail is that Game Freak is not totally responsible for the problem, it is more or less than Nintendo and the Pokémon company that have wreaked havoc here.
These latest Pokémon games are not seen as simple games, it really is seen that there is a lot of development involved, however, it is true, there is still a lot to polish and complete, so time really needed, these games are not a few years, and Game Freak had to do that in those few years, adding to the work of Shield and Sword and Legend Arceus without forgetting other projects that have to be there.
if another Nintendo games like Zelda, Metroid, Bayonetta, and more have had delays to fix those details before of their deadline, why do they deny Pokémon and Game Freak that?!!
There is something really important about BotW sales. It's the first Zelda ever going in sales over the Mario game on it gen. This is really a feat!
Edit: Also, if we add MK8 to Deluxe. It's at 62 Millions. That's incredible for a non multiplatform game.
