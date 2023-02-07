Nintendo has released its latest financial report for the fiscal year ending March 2023, which brings with it updated sales figures for the Switch's best sellers. And there's a brand new game in the top ten.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet has smashed into the list in seventh place. selling a staggering 20.61 million units (up to December 31st 2022). The game broke sales records when it launches last November worldwide, and we're not surprised to see it doing well here at all. 20 million, though. It's already just 5 million shy of Pokémon Sword & Shield, which is still the top-selling Pokémon game on the system at 25.68 million units.

Because of Scarlet & Violet's success, that means Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl has slipped out of the rankings, and Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! & Let's Go, Eevee! has overtaken it with 15.07 million units sold — we don't have the exact figures for the Diamond & Pearl remakes, but the numbers are probably pretty close.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to be unstoppable, racing past 50 million units sold. Up to 31st December 2022, the racing game has sold an incredible 52 million units. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has also surpassed 30 million units.

Top Ten Best-Selling Nintendo Switch Games (as of December 31st, 2022):

The numbers above are worldwide sales and include retail, digital, and copies bundled with hardware all combined.

Did you pick up any of these top ten best-selling titles this year? Will Zelda: Breath of the Wild break past 30 million before Tears of the Kingdom launches?