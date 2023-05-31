Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Revealed at the start of May, Modus has announced the release date for the upcoming retro-flavoured Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons. It's launching for PC and consoles on 27th July 2023.

The release date reveal is accompanied by the requisite release date reveal trailer, of course — which you can see above — showcasing the return of Billy and Jimmy in a beat 'em up "with roguelike elements" courtesy of Secret Base, the devs behind Streets of Red.

As you can see from the trailer, Bimmy has gotten what the PR calls a "refreshed pixel art" makeover in this "robust revitalization" for the Double Dragon series of brawlers. The new game comes with 13 playable characters including the Lees, Marian, Uncle Matin, and a bunch of unlockable fighters. You also get two-player co-op, naturally, and online co-op is planned as an update "later this year".

Switch-owning DD fans got the Double Dragon & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler Bundle back in 2019, a very solid collection covering the series' 8-bit origins, and we're hoping that this upcoming game will match the quality of WayForward's semi-stablemates, the River City Girls series.

Pre-orders are open now at certain retailers if you're keen. Let us know below if you've got high hopes for the return of the Dragons.