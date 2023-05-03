Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The Double Dragon franchise is back after a six-year absence with Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons, a 2D beat 'em up with visuals and gameplay not too dissimilar from Ubisoft's Scott Pilgrim Vs The World: The Game.

Developed by Secret Base, the studio behind Streets of Red - Devil's Dare Deluxe, Double Dragon Gaiden features co-op action gameplay infused with roguelike elements to deliver "classically informed, highly replayable Double Dragon-style brawls with a new edge".

Here's some more information from publisher Modus Games:

New York City in the year 199X: the city has been devastated by nuclear war. Its citizens fight for survival as riots, crime and chaos flood the streets. Criminal gangs terrorize what remains as they vie for dominance. Unwilling to endure these conditions any longer, young Billy and Jimmy Lee take it upon themselves to reclaim their city. Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons gives players incredible, seamless tag team abilities and a multitude of strategies for devastating combos, defensive and offensive moves across the game's 13 unique playable characters. Series icons Billy and Jimmy Lee are joined by Marian, returning as a fully realized, firearm-wielding ranged fighter, and newcomer Uncle Matin, a riot-shield-wielding powerhouse. Tag in and out as the classic Lee duo or switch it up with different characters. With two-player local co-op, the action quadruples as you and a friend clean up the mean streets.

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons is currently slated to release this summer.

Are you up for another round with Double Dragon? Let us know your thoughts on this new entry with a comment below.