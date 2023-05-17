Disney Speedstorm is still in its early access phase and as part of this Gameloft is rolling out regular updates changing certain fixes and balance patches.

Following concerns from the community about the Monsters, Inc. representative Mike Wazowski being OP, the character has now been nerfed. His "Hold the Door" move in normal activation will now only spawn a single door instead of two, with his charged activation still spawning two doors.

The distance players can be teleported by these doors (in both directions) has also been cut by 10% and doors now disappear after 10 seconds instead of 20 seconds. Here are the full patch notes, which also include some changes to Sulley and various other fixes:

Disney Speedstorm Hotfix - May 16

Racer balancing - Mike Wazowski

Normal Activation of the “Hold The Door” Unique Skill will now spawn 1 door instead of 2. Charged Activation will still spawn 2 doors.

The distance players are teleported by doors in both directions has been reduced by 10%.

Doors will now disappear after 10 seconds. (Down from 20 seconds)

Racer balancing - Sulley

The Area of Effect (AOE) of the “Fearsome Roar” Unique Skill has been increased, making it easier to stun rival Racers.

The shape of the AOE has also been adjusted to make it easier to stun rivals.

The effect “Fearsome Roar” has on rival Racers has been changed from a long stun to a shorter stun and now has knock back.

Activating “Fearsome Roar” will now refill Sulley’s Manual Boost Bar whether rival Racers have been stunned or not.

Additional Manual Boost is now received by Sulley for each rival Racer stunned by “Fearsome Roar”.

Fixes

Unique Skills

Fixed an issue causing the effects of the Charged Activation of Celia Mae’s Unique Skill “Snake And Shake” to persist for the duration of a race under certain circumstances.

General

Fixed an issue causing players to sometimes get stuck in an infinite respawn loop after falling off a grind rail on the Toon Village racetrack.

Fixed an issue causing Founder’s Pack Welcome Screens from appearing every time the game is launched on PS4.

Fixed various crash instances.

Various Stability improvements.

Here's a look at Mike's unique skill "Hold The Door" before this update: