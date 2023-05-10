Capcom has released its financial report for the fiscal year ended March 31st, 2023, and it's an impressive showing from the Japanese publisher.
Following the launch of 35 new SKUs, including the likes of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and Resident Evil 4, the company has reported that it has sold a record-breaking 41.7 million units over the course of the period, which is up from 32.6 million during the previous fiscal year.
Having said that, while new titles contributed 12.4 million to the overall total (roughly 30%), the remaining 29.3 million was made up of 'catalog titles', which Capcom states is comprised of games like Monster Hunter Rise, Resident Evil Village, Devil May Cry 5, and more.
We'll have to wait and see what kind of impact the recently released Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection will have, since it launched on April 14th, 2023, just after the end of fiscal year 2023. A recent announcement from Capcom put the collection at just over 1 million in sales.
Nevertheless, the results have proven to be beneficial for the company itself (duh!), whose share price has risen to a record-high of 5,330 JPY after starting off 2023 at around 4,250 JPY. With the upcoming launch of Street Fighter 6 and the new IP Exoprimal, we're betting Capcom is in for another successful fiscal year ahead.
Just bring a few more games to the Switch, okay, Capcom?
What do you make of Capcom's performance over the course of FY23? What Capcom games are you hoping to see in the coming months? Let us know.
Wait until Street Fighter dude. From all accounts, the care they are putting into their fighting franchise is the most seen in many, many years. That is my 2023 hype game.
Turn around company of the millennium! Go Capcom I'm rooting for you!
I hope they start investing more into smaller projects now that the company is on the right track.
SF6 should sell north of 10m copies.
@Magician Capcom said they are looking for 10M lifetime sales. SF5 sold 7M lifetime.
https://www.famitsu.com/news/202305/01300216.html
Hear me out Capcom: Viewtiful Joe 1+2 remastered in one lovely package.
@Cashews True true.
I wonder how much of a splash if any the eShop Fire sale has had. It sure got me to buy games I previously had no interest in, like Resident Evil and Ace Attorney.
@Jimmy_G_Buckets [Clover Package (add God Hand and we have a deal)]
I'm sure it helps that they are surprisingly generous with regular sales! I've scooped up a few over the last couple Switch (and 3DS) sales.
Hopefully Ghost Trick does well and as a result Capcom goes deeper into their retro catalog.
Keep it up, CAPCOM!
SFVI is shaping up well and the RE train is on a roll. Can’t wait for REIX. Please keep the game first person to round off the “trilogy”
A little skeptical of Exoprimal but… space raptors has me intrigued XD
I know most of these titles are not on Switch but if you have another console or PC, don’t skip on recent CAPCOM games
@Jimmy_G_Buckets
We need Viewtiful Joe 3 or simply a reboot. Let them start on a new game already. Switch is full of ports.
@Hwatt There isn't a point to Viewtiful Joe without Platinum working on it. Now if they did a collaboration? That would really be something.
I've seen it referred to multiple times on here already, but what is meant with SKU?
@jolteon23
"stock keeping unit".
It is a number used by retailers on a product and variations, separate from the UPC (which is the same for everyone).
