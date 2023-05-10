Capcom has released its financial report for the fiscal year ended March 31st, 2023, and it's an impressive showing from the Japanese publisher.

Following the launch of 35 new SKUs, including the likes of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and Resident Evil 4, the company has reported that it has sold a record-breaking 41.7 million units over the course of the period, which is up from 32.6 million during the previous fiscal year.

Having said that, while new titles contributed 12.4 million to the overall total (roughly 30%), the remaining 29.3 million was made up of 'catalog titles', which Capcom states is comprised of games like Monster Hunter Rise, Resident Evil Village, Devil May Cry 5, and more.

We'll have to wait and see what kind of impact the recently released Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection will have, since it launched on April 14th, 2023, just after the end of fiscal year 2023. A recent announcement from Capcom put the collection at just over 1 million in sales.

Nevertheless, the results have proven to be beneficial for the company itself (duh!), whose share price has risen to a record-high of 5,330 JPY after starting off 2023 at around 4,250 JPY. With the upcoming launch of Street Fighter 6 and the new IP Exoprimal, we're betting Capcom is in for another successful fiscal year ahead.

Just bring a few more games to the Switch, okay, Capcom?

