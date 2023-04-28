Capcom's Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is off to an incredibly strong start, with the company announcing it's already sold over one million copies worldwide in less than a month.
Of course, the game was released across multiple platforms including the Nintendo Switch. This figure also factors in the combined sales of the collection and both volumes of the game.
If you've not picked up the Legacy Collection yet, it's well worth a look - containing 10 games (in the physical version) and even some extra features like online play, a gallery of illustrations and music and more. Here's a snippet from our review:
"If you’re a fan of Mega Man and haven’t given these games a shot yet, you owe it to yourself to pick this one up immediately. Even if you’re not a Rockman enthusiast, these games each offer up some inventive RPG experiences that are certainly worth your time."