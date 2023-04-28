Capcom's Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is off to an incredibly strong start, with the company announcing it's already sold over one million copies worldwide in less than a month.

Of course, the game was released across multiple platforms including the Nintendo Switch. This figure also factors in the combined sales of the collection and both volumes of the game.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, MMBNLC Vol. 1, and MMBNLC Vol. 2 combined sales have surpassed 1 million units worldwide! Thanks to all of you for your support! pic.twitter.com/S3a5M6ePsu April 28, 2023

If you've not picked up the Legacy Collection yet, it's well worth a look - containing 10 games (in the physical version) and even some extra features like online play, a gallery of illustrations and music and more. Here's a snippet from our review: