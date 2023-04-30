We're now just weeks out from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom release and it seems Nintendo has updated the file size on the official game page once again.

No longer is it the "biggest" digital release on the system, with the Japanese video game company seemingly reducing it from around 18GB down to about 16GB. The eShop listings in the US, Japan and other regions say it will require approximately 15.9GB of free space.

Of course, this is still subject to change between now and the release of the game next month on 12th May.

Compared to Link's original Switch outing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (coming in at 14.4GB), Tears of the Kingdom is still officially the bigger game of the two. In general, it's still a rather large file size, with other recent games like Xenoblade Chronicles 3 only taking up around 14GB.

Tears of the Kingdom's price will also be bumped up by $10 - raising it to $69.99 USD (or the regional equivalent). Nintendo has said it won't be making this a trend, and it's decided on a case-by-case basis. On this occasion, you'll certainly be getting your money's worth.