Ever since the third and final trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom dropped last week, fans have been picking it apart for hints and clues as to how the sequel might play out when it launches on May 12th, 2023.

Well, it appears that YouTube channel Looygi Bros has a pretty solid idea of where Zelda herself might be chilling out in Hyrule, and it's achieved this by effectively overlapping the background from the trailer with the same area from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Want to know where Zelda is, then? Keep reading to find out, but beware of potential spoilers!

According to the video, Zelda is situated on the Great Plateau, right behind the Temple of Time. If you've played Breath of the Wild, then you'll know that the Temple of Time is one of the first locations accessed at the start of the game, right after your first encounter with the "Old Man".

What's interesting here is that the shots showcasing Zelda in the third trailer don't include any of the game's Sky Islands, As stated in the video, this could hint at the scene taking place in another time period, or indeed in another dimension. Pretty wild stuff. Regardless, we're guessing that the Great Plateau will likely be inaccessible to Link for a period of time, so it'll be interesting to see how this one plays out.

The video goes into some other facsinating little facts and easter eggs, but we'll let you find those out for yourselves in the footage above.