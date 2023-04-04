The official soundtrack for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 launches on 29th July 2023, exactly a year after the game's release. The Limited Edition will be available first, with the Regular Edition coming out on 2nd August 2023.

Announced today by Procyon Studio — the video game music company founded by the lead composer on the game, Yasunori Mitsuda — there are over 140 tracks on the OST, totalling over 9 hours of glorious music from Mitsuda, ACE (Tomori Kudo, CHiCO), Kenji Hiramatsu, Manami Kiyota, Mariam Abounnasr, and Yutaka Kunigo.

The official product page for the Limited Edition mentions something that's got fans talking: "On top of music included in the main game, music from the additional story in Expansion Pass Vol. 4 is also included." Volume 4 of the Expansion Pass is the long-awaited story DLC for Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which doesn't have an official release date yet. Does this mean we'll be getting Volume 4 before the OST's release?





The Regular and Limited Editions will come with a brand-new cover illustration from the game's character designer, Masatsugu Saito. The Limited Edition will also come with two 1/3 mini replicas of Noah and Mio's flutes, a card with the new illustration along with the composer's signatures, and an 80-page booklet.

The Limited Edition will cost ¥16,800 JPY (or around $130.00 USD / £104.00 GBP) and is available from the Procyon Store, which also ships internationally. The Regular Edition is up for pre-order at CDJapan for ¥6,600 JPY (just under $50.00 USD / £40.00 GBP).

There's also a Trinity Box edition (exclusive to Procyon) which contains the soundtracks to Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Torna - The Golden Country, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for around $155.00 USD / £124.00 GBP. These prices don't include shipping charges.

It also looks like Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition's OST will be available separately. While no prices have been listed yet, the soundtrack for the 2020 remaster is listed for a 2nd August 2023 release. You can find all of the current soundtracks on the Xenoblade soundtrack portal.

Well, we're certainly excited. Hopefully, we'll be hearing more about Wave 4 in the near future, as we haven't heard a peep from our friends over in Aionios since the February 2023 Nintendo Direct.