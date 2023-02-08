Xenoblade Chronicles 3 made an expected appearance at the February 2023 Nintendo Direct and gave us a surprising sneak peak at what looks to be the upcoming story DLC, coming in Volume 4 of the Expansion Pass.
Before we jump into that, though, we have a release date for Volume 3 — 15th February, so one week from today! A brand new hero called Masha will be joining the party, and she's a... Lapidarist? Basically, she can make accessories for your party using special types of ore.
Along with Masha, new challenge battles are being added with roguelike elements. You'll battle waves of enemies and gain new heroes and abilities as you progress. Plus special outfits inspired by previous Xenoblade characters.
As for Volume 4, all Nintendo had to say about it is "look forward to an exciting final volume featuring an original story scenario". But we did get a little look at some of the characters — and fans of Xenoblade Chronicles 1 and 2 have likely clocked who a few of them are.
Do you recognise anyone in the upcoming story DLC trailer? And what do you think of Masha? Get your blades ready in the comments!
Comments (26)
Very glad this doesn't seem like they're doing the founding of the city as the DLC story because that is a very firm, "Who could possibly care?" bit of lore for me.
Don't own 3 and still haven't played 2. The footage they showed for pack 4 has my attention, but I also don't know if I want to play through all of 2 and 3...
Maybe I'll revisit 2 in the near future when I am done with Persona 3 Portable.
I hope this story DLC gets a physical copy like Torna did. It was awesome seeing Alvis and Shulk again
Im gonna have to pick up the dlc now. That teaser was more of what I wanted out of XB3 than the entirety of XB3 itself. If only it was a full game instead T^T
OMG!!!!!
NOW I'm interested in that expansion. Speculating here we goooooo
Still waiting to see if there's is a physical release. I kind of wish they would announce it or say it's not coming so I could just get digital now.
I really hope they release a physical version like they did with XC2, can't wait!
I'm gonna wait on the story dlc but looks like they are putting a bow on the franchise and considering that this is a Xeno franchise...that is amazing.
I really hope the expansion is as meaty as Torna was.
This DLC is exactly the closure the franchise needed! The way 3 ended was a flop and this will completely redeem the ending of the trilogy!
Seeing the characters present in that volume 4 tease, is just, wow.
Rex dual wielding Pyra and Mythra = win
All the win.
I am hyped, however... BOOOOOOOOO! What the hell is that censorship on the girls' outfits from Xenoblade 2? C'mon Nintendo do you think we're children in a Christian convent or something, what the hell? Screw everyone involved in making those decisions.
Those aged up characters look very cool though.
I thought that guy looked like an older Rex.
@Greatluigi
...well he is
Had to go back and rewatch this one because I didn't realize who it was at first. Rex looking mighty buff, mad respect.
I can't wait for this to get a release date, because once it drops, I'll be replaying the game.
I'm conflicted. On one hand, we're getting more Xenoblade 1 representation, which is awesome. On the other hand, we're getting more Xenoblade 2 representation, when I really just want to pretend that game's entire story is non-canon.
Is it just me or the last guy in the video looks like Fei from Xenogears?
Now THIS is what I'm talking about! I loved Xenoblade 3 on its own and it serves as a great stand alone game. But, so many people were calling XC3 the end of Klaus's story so it didn't feel very satisfying in that regard.
Look at how my boy grew up into an absolute Chadosaurus Rex.
They can really stick it where the sun doesn’t shine. Why did they triumphantly announce that they finished the game earlier than expected, only to milk people with all this redundant content afterwards?
@Lizuka Uhhh you might want to take another look at the trailer, since it's exactly that. The main protagonist of the DLC is the leader of house Vandham.
@AlienigenX that guy has to be related to Noah, if it's not straight up him, because he literally wears the same kind of gauntlet as Noah when he uses Lucky Seven and his clothes also look very similar. The jacket definitely does, anyway.
@VoidofLight Rex and Shulk weren't part of that group, iirc. It's either during the events leading up to Xenoblade 3's setting's origin (heh...) or right after the end of the game itself, is my guess.
@Dom_31 The Alvis stuff is probably right when the two worlds were combining. Also Shulk and Rex were mentor figures to two of the founders, and I think Rex even fought along side them, or at least that's what the statues say.
@VoidofLight I was pretty sure Rex and Shulk's statues (which I believe isn't the one everyone thought would be Shulk?) talked about how they were only mentors to the founders and implied they kicked the bucket before that time? Can't check that myself ingame rn, I may be off
