This is it, folks. The last final proper glimpse at The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom before its worldwide launch on May 12th, 2023.

Yes, the final trailer is almost upon us, and you can watch it live right here with all of your Nintendo Life buddies. Isn't that nice? We're obviously incredibly excited to see what Nintendo has up its sleeve for this final look at the game, and the question on our minds is whether it can match up to the absurdly good Breath of the Wild trailer from 2017. It's a high bar, to be sure.

The three-minute trailer drops today at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 07:00 PT / 10:00 ET / Friday 00:00 AET, so make sure you've got yourself a nice beverage at hand, settle in, and bask in the glory of the final trailer for Tears of the Kingdom.

Days like this only come around once, y'know.