Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We have known about Playtonic Friends' runnin' and gunnin' roguelike, Elsie, for a little while now (since around June 2022, if we're being specific), but did you know that the game is being worked on Jirard "The Completionist" Khalil?

Yes, the YouTuber who just last month bought every 3DS and Wii U eShop game is now working with the development team at Knight Shift Games as an executive producer to bring this neon-drenched title to Switch later on this year.

One of our wonderful video producers, Zion, got a chance to chat with Jirard and two of the game's developers, Alex Remior and Pedro Guerra, about Elsie at this year's PAX East. In the full conversation (which you can check out above), we heard what that game is all about, how it has drawn inspiration from titles like Mega Man X and Dead Cells, and how the team went about balancing difficulty in the tough roguelike genre.

All of this is accompanied by some exclusive gameplay footage and you can even hear some of the in-game music playing in the background. You can find our complete interviews with Jirard, Alex and Paul in the video at the top of this article.