The 3DS and Wii U eShop services are shutting down at the end of this month and that means you've only got so much time left to buy all of the digital games you possibly can. YouTuber, streamer and video game media personality Jirard "The Completionist" Khalil has taken this to the next level by quite literally purchasing every game available on these platforms.

The main driving force behind this idea was video game preservation - with the aim to "save" every 3DS and Wii U digital title before they are lost forever. It seems the mission was successful but it's come at a price, with the total amount of purchases adding up to $22,791 USD. Here's a bit about why he wanted to do this so much:

"Lost media is very real as far as video games preservation is concerned, since the industry started we run a daily risk of losing games forever, that's why this matters...it cost far too much time and way too much money but it was absolutely worth it for the sake of game preserveration."

The funds for this mission were raised with the support of sponsors. And in the end, 866 Wii U and 1547 3DS games (including DSiWare, Virtual Console and DLC) were purchased with 464 eShop cards. The entire libraries took up 1.2 TB on Wii U and 267 GB on 3DS.

Of course, there were a lot of hurdles to overcome, from stores limiting eShop card purchases to Nintendo only allowing a certain amount of funds in a digital wallet. Some games even had to be completed before the DLC could be purchased, which made the whole process a bit of a nightmare at times.

The video documenting the entire journey is well worth a look, and fans of 3DS and Wii U can now rest easy knowing these games have been saved when the services shut down on 27th March. Thanks, Jirard!