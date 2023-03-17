Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Playtonic Friends has today revealed a new trailer for its upcoming neon-drenched roguelike, Elsie, and it is looking set to be a pretty one — 'pretty' in its visuals, and 'pretty challenging' in its gameplay.

Developed by Knight Shift Games, Elsie will see you taking on the role of the titular character in an attempt to save your world from the disasters that have long befallen it. To do so, you will have to make your way through a series of environments each packed to the brim with dangerous hoards of enemy robots dispatching each of them with your arsenal of explosive weapons (so far, so roguelike).

While it might not sound like it is going to transform the genre, the latest trailer from Playtonic does show off some of the game's biomes and opponents, the neon pixel art of which is certainly nice to look at. For a little more info about some of the upcoming features as well as some screenshots, check out the following from the game's Steam page:

Features

- Adrenaline pumping platforming with unique parry system

- Procedurally generated runs through neon-drenched pixel stages

- Endless synergies with dozens of weapons, skills and augments

- Tons of replayability with hours of content and daily challenges

We don't have a firm date for when Elsie will release on Switch outside of '2023', but we will be sure to keep you all updated as soon as more details are revealed.

What do you make of Elsie from this new trailer? Let us know in the comments.