Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

A week ago at the time of writing, Nintendo finally lifted the curtain on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - properly, this time. We were treated to a whole ten minutes' worth of gameplay footage from the upcoming game, giving us a glimpse at Link's four new abilities: Recall, Fuse, Ultrahand, and Ascend.

But what did we think of it? Well, our pals Felix and Alex have sat down to discuss their thoughts on what we've seen so far, and there's a heck of a lot to get through. Could we hypothetically use Ultrahand to create a giant ramp to reach the Sky Islands? Well, let's talk about that! And if you'd like to share your own thoughts on the recent gameplay, then be sure to check out our recent poll.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is swiftly barrelling towards its worldwide release on May 12th, 2023. If you happened to miss all the shenanigans last week, Nintendo also revealed a special edition Switch OLED console based on the game, along with a Pro Controller ans Switch carry case. If you want to know exactly where you can pre-order the console, the game, the amiibo, and more, then cast your eyes over our guide below for all the relevant details.