The latest trailer for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has dropped, with Zelda series boss Eiji Aonuma showcasing a host of exciting new elements in a 13-minute gameplay trailer that also stuck a long-rumoured TOTK-themed Switch OLED announcement at the very end.
We got an extended look at various new Rune abilities, including Recall (which enables you to rewind an object's movement), Fuse (which lets you mash objects and equipment together in inventive ways), Ultrahand (which essentially turns the game into Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts by gluing makeshift vehicles together with a glowy green goo), and Ascend (which allows Link to 'swim' through solid matter above him and pop out on top).
In terms of bombshell announcements, this trailer was arguably lacking. However, the potential for incredible and unpredictable emergent events using just the new abilities showcased has us excited to dive into this "unfamiliar" Hyrule, as Aonuma called it. It looks like there are some enormously powerful toys in this box, and personally we cannot wait to try fusing our Master Sword with a stick — and maybe another stick? — to make a Maaaster Sword. How about 50 bombs on an arrow with a Keese Eye jammed on the top and firing it in the general direction of Calamity Ganon? Okay, so there's a question mark over your ability to fuse multiple items at the moment, but ooo, the possibilities...
So while we understand how this understated little gameplay trailer might not get the pulse racing like a cutscene-filled 90 seconds with growly voice acting and slow-motion clips of falling swords, gnarly hands, and LORE, we're still jazzed at the sandbox potential of Link's new toys.
But what are your thoughts? Were you expecting to hear more about Zelda and her role in this game? Did you expect something more? Do you really want to know more before launch, or are you considering a media blackout until the game arrives on 12th May? Let us know in the polls below, and drop into the comments section to let us know exactly what you thought of Mr. Aonuma's showcase.
Ascend will be super helpful. Climbing mountains and whatnot will be far easier than in Botw. I appreciate it.
I've seen a lot of scepticism under the other news that it basically is just a BotW DLC but I just can't imagine that Nintendo would work 6 years or something on the sequel of their biggest and one of the most successful games, which is also considered to be one of the best games of all time, just for it to be basically a BotW DLC
Also I noticed that a some publishers start to not to reveal to much about their game before release and I really enjoy that
There goes another 200 hours of my life! This looks so good just from a simple bit of gameplay
Not sure tbh, was hoping for a different vibe from BotW a bit, but i t feels exactly the same, just with a crafting/survival mechanic that i am not sure i will be that into. a little bit nervous.
I wonder if I can fuse things with living creatures, and fingers crossed I'll be able to ride one of the dragons.
@mariomaster96 Yeah, I can’t see that either. And they will have to justify that price hike too. I don’t imagine they have been slacking off for six years. As the only first party 70 dollar switch game that isn’t a bundle or gold edition, they will have probably made things worth the asking price, but it all depends on the person whether they think it’s justified or not.
I know people don't want to be "spoiled", but I still am seeing so little from these trailers. I wish they would stop being so secretive about what makes this game "special".
It didn't make me excited about the game...but considering the love and time they're putting into it. Im sure itll be fine.
The new mechanics seem fun, but...im more intrigued by the story.
To the "BoTW DLC" complainers; you're dumb. 10 minutes can't portray hundreds of hours of playtime and inevitable ToTK DLC
I loved it. So many creative possibilities and little details to explore. And the recall mechanic as a prince of Persia fan, will be well used by me. Personally, the weapon combos (something Zelda has done organically with fire for decades) has me extra hyped. I’m going to miss BOTW’s cast though but I suspect this will still bring back familiar faces. Just need that OLED.
nothing amazing was shown it was just OK
Yeah, there seems to be a lot of people who have managed to get ahold of an early build
TotK looks more like BotW than Saints Row IV looks like Saints Row the Third
Looks really exciting. Weapon fusion looks awesome
I think the reason it exists is so people see the game vouchers as a deal, I get ads about the vouchers nonstop now on YouTube and they feature TOTK prominently highlighting how you save money buying it and another $60 game to play now.
I loved BOTW. I will love this too
At this point, I'd rather have a trailer that provides some context for the game's story and gameplay loop. Who are we fighting? Are there towns, cities, or new civilizations? What's the hook?
The open world sandbox-y stuff is fun, but I'd rather discover that while I'm playing the game.
It lacks pizzazz, bit not bad. I like to Fuze it Fuze it!
I was pretty bummed to see the tree branch break after a few hits and thought "great...no durability improvements", but the fuse ability seems like an excellent way to improve it without just getting rid of it.
The Fuse ability in particular has me excited for the huge number of possibilities.
It also makes me think that it will be crucial to restoring, or making use of the gnarled Master Sword.
Like, what's gonna happen if you stick a fairy on an arrow, would that actually heal an enemy?
The whole previous game was the best trailer Tears Of The Kingdom could have ever had, I don't need to see anything more
It looks very creative. I put 200 hours into the original. Lord knows how long I will be spending in this one!
@mariomaster96 They didn't work 6 years on this. Japan basically didn't allow developers to develop for over 2 years. Nintendo must maintain a schedule of earnings for it's shareholders. This over-priced, glorified DLC is the result.
I think it lends itself well to some cool puzzle solving; I'm eager to see what direction the rest of the game takes as I have no doubt the sense of exploration and expermentation will make for a unique fusion.
Media blackout baby. I loved what I didn’t see. And I’m gonna keep not seeing it until release day. Gotta be honest, going into this completely blind is kinda exciting. Kinda wish Nintendo never said anything at all. But that’s just me. Hope everyone is happy with what they saw.
@RupeeClock "Hey! Listeeeeeeeeeeeeᵉᵉᵉᵉᵉⁿⁿⁿⁿⁿⁿ"
Looks really good, these new abilities, especially Fuse and Ultra Hand of course (although in a previous trailer we've seen Recall used also for combat for example), open so many possibilities gameplaywise!
Plus, Fuse addresses two complaints about the original at once: weapon durability (you can make completely new weapons with the almost broken ones) and give more uses to all the stuff you pick up!
Felt like a bit of a waste of time tbh. Nothing that's truly new besides the weapon thing - which looks...stupid, imo.
I'd rather have gotten a trailer teasing some of the story bits or that they start showing us things that ACTUALLY set this hyrule apart from BotW's version of it. I feel like the area around dueling peaks they showed probably wasn't the best pick for that cause outside of the tops of the two mountains the area didn't look like it changed a whole lot.
For a brief trailer, more than happy with this. Love the new mechanics and am certain that more will be there come release.
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it and this seems to be the route the devs have gone down.
Cant wait to get started!
Is Nintendo Life a circus now?
This was a perfect sneak peek! There's still a monster load of more information and secrets that this game is hiding, we probably only saw a fraction of what's cooking. I don't feel spoiled and know nothing of the plot, which is very good. This is enough to keep fans satiated until release, I'm really glad Nintendo's finally broke their silence on the game.
Fuse looks great, perfect blend of creativity, streamlined execution, and hilarity (what do meat arrows do???)
Recall looks fun, but I wonder how versatile it is
Ascend is alright, but feels like it basically rules out true dungeons
Ultrahand looks awful, so crazy fiddly - it's perfect for fans of minecraft, streamers, and speedrunners, but I'm none of those, and it just looks like a lot of work for very little payoff
I feel so bad for saying this, but honestly I was bored watching the gameplay... I don't really care for a lot of new mechanics and gimmicks, instead I would prefer many more new overworld areas (some separate, detached sky islands aren't doing the trick for me), themed dungeons, a lot of characters and an interesting story arch that keeps me hooked on the game.
I loved exploring in BotW and played it for over 300 hours. But I probably will never play it again from the beginning, I felt like it was "fresh" for just one playthrough honestly, since there was quite a lot of repetition (especially the shrines, divine beasts, copy-paste Bokoblin camps etc.). If this game is going to be mostly just more of that same repetition, I don't think I'm gonna buy it. But I sincerely hope I'm wrong!
This will be the start of a massive marketing campaign for the next three or four months. I hope you all can see that. They did the same with botw. Gameplay first at e3 demo 2016. Story trailer in January 2017.
Expect a story trailer four weeks ahead of the game. And the reveal of classic zelda dungeons. One per tear of the Kingdom. I'm sure of it.
Great gameplay, I’m really excited for this game, but when I was watching the video, I couldn’t help but notice the lack of the beautiful clouds from the E3 2021 teaser and almost no anti-aliasing unlike the trailers that we have seen.
Since I don’t own a Switch, that would mean I would have to spend $400 to play this. The mechanics look neat, but it looks like they could have just made this as an expansion to the first game!
Wasn't too happy about the Ascend feature. Part of the joy of BotW was in overcoming environmental barriers. Seems like this is just a bone thrown to people who might not have liked climbing.
I guess it's optional, so whatever, and will probably be used in interesting ways occasionally, but yeah... not a massive fan initially.
Rest of it though looks mega gorge and uber fun.
My only worry is the performance
@RupeeClock Attach a boulder to the Master Sword, become Jack Horner.
@mariomaster96 I don't know. I thought they were holding their cards pretty close to their chest by only showing the Great Plateau before Breath of the Wild came out, but it turned out there wasn't much you could do in the rest of the world that you couldn't do there.
It was ok, seems to pretty much be BotW but with more tools to play around with the sandbox. Fuse looks like the most interesting new ability.
I will be buying TotK day 1 but if I'm still playing another game around then I won't be dropping it to play TotK day 1.
Gameplay was just there so they could have a longer YouTube video to announce the $360 themed console that doesn’t include the game but does have a more expensive OLED screen for the 1 Nintendo game you really should play on your tv.
Voice over translator was awful and they didn’t show anything I cared about b/c I’m not buying a 6 year old Switch for full MSRP probably 10 months before Switch 2 launches w/ Zelda TotK DX. The game will be fine, no doubt I’ll get my $70 ($50 w/ voucher) moneys worth. Just gonna forget I watched this now and move on.
@AcridSkull I was kinda thinking the same.
@Cashews I know you are trolling, but still, what nonsense. XD
Besides the reveal of this being in active development came with a trailer showcasing new footage in 2019.
DLC is Champions of the Ballad (and that was more than substantial anyway).
TOTK is the game changer being set within the confines of an evolved world map. There are no doubt going to be a lot of differences, a verticality of scale with the newer islands to explore in the sky and a heck of a lot more they haven't revealed so the player can be surprised.
The fundamental use of the FUSE and ULTRAHAND abilities ultimately is going to be the game changer though. The philosophy behind BOTW's gameplay was already huge and these new abilities will keep this game alive for years to come with the online community which is super exciting.
It going to be interesting to see what they will move onto for the next Nintendo console - Aonuma has already stated that this open format is the future of Zelda going forwards, so I'm intrigued how much further this can be evolved as we can't go back to the traditional style of Zelda now (unless you're remaking the classics or opting for smaller experiences).
But fundamentally it's not going to be the same as you think it will be, and with there being so many Zelda Clones out there in the indie space to suffice, that it's no wonder Nintendo wanted to move this on.
I didn't watch it, and I'm NOT going to!! So there!!
Fuse and Ultrahand feel like such an organic progression from BotW already. I'm really happy with what was shown.
Sure, it doesn't feel like 6 years of work yet, but I'm really happy they're keeping so much under wraps for this. My only expectation about the game is that there is an awful lot they haven't shown yet.
That moment when the weapon broke...
I'm not sure... what I really want is new areas, a better story than BoTW, more memorable soundtracks and preferably unique dungeons. Besides the new mechanics (that look a bit odd at first glance) this trailer didn't show too much new stuff. Definitely ''Hmm, bit dull'' for me
@GrailUK could be more, i hope it also has New game + with hard mode
The new mechanics aren't selling me on the game. I'd like to see more context for the game, just in general. The extended trailer felt like "Yes, people correctly interpreted the previous teasers". I don't feel like I know any more than before, really.
I was hoping to see some new areas, or new characters, or more story details, or something. Something to hype me up.
And most of the adjustments to weapons and exploration shown so far seem like they make the game easier and more streamlined. A big part of the appeal of Breath of the Wild was discovering novel solutions to overcome challenges. If there are more interesting enemies to fight that justify the increased flexibility, or more interesting landscapes to traverse, that would make it more interesting. But, they didn't really show that.
It's an awkward situation where I WANT to be hyped, I WANT to be excited. I WANT to feel the need to go pre-order the game right now. But, I'm not.
Looks great TBH, Im not seeing why so many here are hating on it. We still don't know about majority of the game and I think thats on purpose. They want it to be a surprise to us, much like BotW was. Now as far as weapon durability goes, looks like its still in the game, however they have improved it by adding the fuse system. If you noticed when he fused the stick with a rock, the durability went way up (it didnt even get the warning after like 8 strikes). But the idea is that you are always using the environment for weapons and I personally like that. I think it would be rather boring having a normal weapon system where you just switch out for whatever has the higher stat, but to each their own
the gameplay didn't blow me away, but it looks like the game will. Fusing is going to be super fun and I'm sure someone will find he best and fastest way to get a crazy strong weapon super early on.
New abilities look cool. Fusion will be fun to experiment with. Immediately made me think of:
I have an Apple, I have a pen…
I think it still looks pretty dope and any accusations of "ackshually this coulda been DLC" are histrionics and haterade.
It was 10 minutes of just basically showing everything that you experienced in BOTW but with some new elements. I think the main issue is that we need to know more about the story of the game but Nintendo is just more interested in showing us nothing special. You're pricing this game at $70 which should be even more of a reason to show us why it deserves that price but instead it's okay let's show them more of what feels like DLC for BOTW.
I wasn't impressed to be honest. Sure, it's gonna please the minecraft fans out there, but that's not why I play a Zelda game personally.
In the meantime they showed nothing of what makes a Zelda game, which was probably the weakest part of BotW too. Bad dungeons, very little in terms of quests, music is meh (i'm aware that it's conscious decision, still don't like it when compared to the rest of the franchise) and the weapon breakability is just frustrating.
Elden Ring was able to add new stuff while keeping the core of the formula intact with its quests and core dungeons, I hope TLoZ can too, but I'm not optimistic.
My hype level - which was already nonexistent - has dropped even more.. somehow. Odd that I'm still disappointed even though I was expecting this to be glorified DLC for BotW (which it basically is, no use in denying it at this point). Oh well.
I haven't played A Link To The Past yet, so I will most likely play that in May.
@Joker1234 I like how you assume that a 10 minute video displaying some new mechanics encompasses the entire experience. How about just a wait and see approach instead of just writing it off?
I'm over the moon. I can't wait to play this for fve years like BOTW, lol.
To me, God of War Ragnarok looked way more like dlc to God of War 2018 than Tears of the Kingdom looks like dlc to Breath of the Wild.
These mechanics, especially fuse, will change the gaming landscape again. I think no other open world game has ANY of these game mechanics.
people who STILL want OOT style gameplay get over it. That style of Zelda came and went.
I think this game looks like a dream come true for the sandbox generation that grew up with Minecraft and such. For people that were not into the original's sandbox elements, this presentation likely didn't change their mind, or if anything it alienated them further. Personally, I was impressed with the Fuse mechanic, but I think the Ultrahand was one step too far into Minecraft territory for me. That said, I will play the heck out of it regardless. I highly suspect the game will allow you to take many approaches to tackle its content save from specific challenges, so you will be able to improvise and not have to play Minecraft if you don't want to. Either way, I am excited.
Can we save the vehicles we have taken time making and summon them like the master cycle in BOTW?
Seems a waste of time creating a very good useful vehicle just to lose later on when exploring.
My opinion is that this will be the first of three similar videos, with each one adding elements and story reveals. It’s a surface scratch of what this sequel will offer, not the hook or even primary difference between Tears and its predecessor.
And even saying that, the amount of creativity afforded in simply these elements is enough to incentivize hours of gameplay.
@Ratmasterd21
Like how those 2D platformers came and went.
If Nintendo brought back the Mario Bros. style games, what would they even call it; 'New Super Mario Bros'?!
A concept so ridiculous it just makes me want to laugh out loud.
It's a shame how much of a letdown this looks. I'm not interested in another 100 hours plus on that map.
Will maybe give it a go if I can pick it up cheap in a few years.
If I can't fuse my horse to the end of a stick and beat people over the head with a horse, then no buy.
These new powers show so much potential for changing the way combat works in this game.
90% of my attacks in BOTW were just “camp and throw bombs from safety”, I was so nervous of weapon degradation / ammo supplies.
Looks pretty great. I love all the new mechanics. Only two "negatives" -
1. It looks a bit too much like BOTW. I would've preferred a whole new world instead of a changed Hyrule. I get a bit tired of the same green landscape.
2. I love all the new powers but I wonder if they are TOO powerful. The challenge of climbing up to high places was one of the most fun parts of BOTW. If you can just fly up to the top it's less meaningful.
Regardless, I will play it day 1!
After this, I think I will re-play the original Botw then I go for Diablo 4 in May.
@jrt87 same. I think we all played that map to the death. And have to do that again but with new gimmicks?! Naa, they could do better imo
I’m looking forward to MacGuyver-ing Link out of no-win situations with a stick, a salmon, an eyeball, a chest, and a lightning wand.
Gameplay-wise I’m pretty impressed. Aesthetically I’m still underwhelmed that it’s basically the same
Would like to get it but do I need to play Botw first? Or is it irrelevant?
Craft of the Wild
