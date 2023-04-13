Update [Thu 13th Apr, 2023 17:20 BST]: IGS Classic Arcade Collection is now available to download worldwide on the Switch eShop.

For £24.00 / $29.99 USD / 27,00€, you can pick up eight arcade classics from IGS' history. This could be a must-have collection for fighting game and arcade enthusiasts.

Original article [Thu 13th Apr, 2023 10:04 BST]: A collection of PolyGame Master arcade titles are launching today on the Nintendo Switch, but only in Japan for now.

The Japanese eShop listing for the IGS Classic Arcade Collection was spotted by @turfmaster on Twitter (via @GoldWing1992) and contains PGM-exclusive titles. The PolyGame Master is an arcade system board that was created by Taiwanese company IGS to rival SNK's Neo Geo MVS back in 1997.

The games included in the collection are:

Knights of Valour: Super Heroes

Knights of Valour Plus



Knights of Valour 2 - Nine Dragons

Oriental Legend

Oriental Legend Special

Martial Masters

Demon Front

The Gladiator

Looking at the screenshots and the description on the eShop, it looks like all of the games are playable in English, too. All of the games are playable online with up to four people, and there are difficulty options and the ability to retry and reload anywhere.