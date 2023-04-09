@Diogmites It's ultimately irrelevant how you think I look now and how I think you look now vs how we're relatively each gonna look in due course.

The movie is actually brilliant, and you're just so far out of touch with sane reality at this point that it's actually sad rather than funny (sadly, that's the case with so many people right now): The visuals and animation are stunning; the reverence for the source material is undeniable to anyone who has a clue; the voice casting and voice acting is stellar and totally delivers; the simple hero's journey story is perfectly executed and right on point for the audience it's aiming it, which is kids, big grown-up kids, and families; the music is expertly scored; the runtime is just right for the audience it's targeted at; the restraint at not forcibly pushing a whole load of really insidious agendas and unnecessary social commentaries and virtue signalling is greatly appreciated (Peach, while OP, is still handled with care and not made unlikeable or anything like that. She even has a little bit of backstory that explains some of it and hints at there possibly being more to things than we've seen, which could actually make it all totally legit); the sheer and utter childlike wonder and joy in the movie is palpable throughout its entire runtime; the amount of brilliant references and fan service moments is just stunning and heart melting; the happiness it's brining to all the people who went into that movie with nothing more than the desire to see a beloved Nintendo gaming universe and cast of characters from their childhood lovingly brought to life on the big screen is very real; etc.

If you were expecting more than that, the err in on you.

There's little more any person who's being real honest with themselves could have realistically asked for or expected, given all the things that had to converge together to make this movie happen and that are going on in the world right now that could have transpired to turn it into a total turd.

I think, after another ten years of Disney's recent trend of just crap, and probably now a bunch of phoned-in video game movies to cash in on Mario's success but with little of the true love for the source material and respect for the audience who's going to go out there to watch these films, most normal people are going to look back on The Super Mario Bros. Movie as a moment of sheer nostalgic bliss, and quite possibly the moment the Nintendo cinematic universe was truly born in the way they both wanted and deserved.

And, just in case it is relevant here, THIS abomination is what Sega was actually going to allow to be shovelled on Sonic fans before they got utterly obliterated online for basically spitting on everything that such fans loved so dearly and had done so for decades:

https://youtu.be/s4dYb-NTyKA

This is what Nintendo gave us this time out on the first strike by comparison (they learned their lesson from the nightmare first Mario Bros. movie in the '90s):

https://youtu.be/KydqdKKyGEk

Or this depending on if you count the teaser as basically the first trailer or not:

https://youtu.be/TnGl01FkMMo

And, while we thankfully got an actually very good Sonic The Hedgehog movie in the end, all things being relative, I ultimately put The Super Mario Bros. Movie so far above it based on what I actually want from such a video game to movie adaptation of both of these beloved game franchise from my childhood that it's not even really fair on Sonic to be compared to Mario here be honest--Mario's first movie is just on another level as far as I'm concerned, or maybe in another castle or whatever.

But, anyway, see you in say ten or twenty years time (or just remember this conversation if I'm already in the grave), and let's see where we both stand. . . .