Super Mario Bros Movie DVD Blu-ray 4K
Image: Nintendo Life

The all-new Super Mario Bros. Movie is out now in cinemas, with early reviews being a bit all over the place, and physical disc pre-orders are now live, too.

The film's available to buy on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, with the latter also being treated to a fancy Steelbook edition that'll look awesome on your shelf at home. A release date hasn't been revealed just yet, but a leak spotted last week suggests it'll ship in June.

If you want to secure a pre-order, you can do so at the links below. We'll add more options as and when pre-order links appear.

Super Mario Bros. Movie

4K Ultra HD

4K fans have two options – a standard release, and a slightly more expensive option that includes a gorgeous black Steelbook. You'll find both options here (note that at the time of writing, the Steelbook doesn't seem to be available in the US):

Blu-ray

Looking for the Super Mario Bros. Movie on Blu-ray? You're in luck! Pre-orders are available here:

DVD

Ah, the trusty old DVD. The cheapest option is of course the standard DVD release which can be picked up here:

Super Mario Bros. Movie - Merchandise

Toys, Books & Collectibles

Those of you in the US can also get your hands on some swanky new toys inspired by the movie. Have a browse:

Super Mario Bros. Movie - Clothing & Artwork

There's more, too, with some lovely framed art and clothing to be had:

Let us know which version you're going for with a comment below, and feel free to read our own review of the film if you haven't already.