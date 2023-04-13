Following an update to Theatrhythm Final Bar Line last week, the game has now received some new DLC. This second pack adds music based on the long-running SaGa series.

Digital Deluxe and Season Pass 1 owners can download a total of eight "incredible tracks" from across the SaGa games. The lineup includes the following songs:

”Alone” from SaGa Frontier

”Battle #4” from SaGa Frontier

”Battle #5” from SaGa Frontier

”Battle Theme I” from Unlimited SaGa

”The Celestial Protectors” from SaGa Scarlet Grace: Ambitions

”Feldschlacht III” from SaGa Frontier 2

”Mißgestalt” from SaGa Frontier 2

”T260G’s Last Battle” from SaGa Frontier





This latest update follows on from 'The World Ends With You' DLC update in the month of March, which added six songs from this series.

In our Nintendo Life review, we awarded Theatrhythm Final Bar Line an excellent nine out of ten stars and called it a "perfectly tuned celebration" of all things Final Fantasy. If you're curious to see what it's like, there's a demo available to download on the Switch eShop.