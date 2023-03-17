Update [Fri 17th Mar, 2023 00:55 GMT]:
This update adding 'The World Ends With You' Music is now live - you can access it via Season Pass 1 or the Digital Deluxe upgrade. Here's a quick teaser of what's on offer:
Original story [Tue 14th Mar, 2023 04:00 GMT]:
Square Enix's musical game Theatrhythm Final Bar Line will be getting a very different update this week - adding tracks from the DS title The World Ends With You and the more recent release, NEO: The World Ends With You.
This update will arrive on 15th March 2023 and will include the following tracks: Twister, Calling, Someday, Your Ocean, Breaking Free and World Is Yours. Here's a listen:
It's nice to see Square Enix giving The World Ends with You some love, especially after the most recent release NEO: The World Ends with You 'underperformed expectations'.
As for Theatrehythm Final Bar Line - it's got off to a great start, where we awarded it an excellent nine out of ten stars and called it a "perfectly tuned celebration" of all things Final Fantasy. If you're curious to see what it's like, there's a demo available to download on the Switch eShop.