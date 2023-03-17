Update [Fri 17th Mar, 2023 00:55 GMT]:

This update adding 'The World Ends With You' Music is now live - you can access it via Season Pass 1 or the Digital Deluxe upgrade. Here's a quick teaser of what's on offer:





You can now download The World Ends with You series songs in Theatrhythm Final Bar Line via Season Pass 1 or the Digital Deluxe upgrade.



Which of these zetta cool beats are you going to master first? Listen up, zeptograms! Shibuya is calling you!You can now download The World Ends with You series songs in Theatrhythm Final Bar Line via Season Pass 1 or the Digital Deluxe upgrade.Which of these zetta cool beats are you going to master first? pic.twitter.com/rOJzYHo4Rr March 15, 2023

Original story [Tue 14th Mar, 2023 04:00 GMT]:

Square Enix's musical game Theatrhythm Final Bar Line will be getting a very different update this week - adding tracks from the DS title The World Ends With You and the more recent release, NEO: The World Ends With You.

This update will arrive on 15th March 2023 and will include the following tracks: Twister, Calling, Someday, Your Ocean, Breaking Free and World Is Yours. Here's a listen:





Select tracks from The World Ends with You and NEO: The World Ends with You are coming to Theatrhythm Final Bar Line on March 15th, including:



- Twister

- Calling

- Someday

- Your Ocean

- Breaking Free

- World Is Yours Mastered the Reapers' Game? How about these awesome tunes?Select tracks from The World Ends with You and NEO: The World Ends with You are coming to Theatrhythm Final Bar Line on March 15th, including:- Twister- Calling- Someday- Your Ocean- Breaking Free- World Is Yours pic.twitter.com/hBluO35jRd March 10, 2023

It's nice to see Square Enix giving The World Ends with You some love, especially after the most recent release NEO: The World Ends with You 'underperformed expectations'.

As for Theatrehythm Final Bar Line - it's got off to a great start, where we awarded it an excellent nine out of ten stars and called it a "perfectly tuned celebration" of all things Final Fantasy. If you're curious to see what it's like, there's a demo available to download on the Switch eShop.