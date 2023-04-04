The review embargo is up and opinions on The Super Mario Bros. Movie have popped up across the internet. We here at Nintendo Life have seen the film this evening and are in the middle of penning our own review as you read this.
We'll have our verdict with you soon enough, but while it seems that many gamers and hardened Mario fans have enjoyed the movie just fine so far, but you might want to brace yourself for the consensus from the film critics. Let's not beat about the bush — it's not quite the critical hit many might have been expecting.
Let's start with Empire. Awarding two stars out of five, John Nugent calls the film "deeply faithful — to a fault" and says that it "doesn't come close to the experience of actually playing the games":
[Illumination] brings experience and talent; the standard of animation, crisply rendered and richly art-directed, is undeniably high. It’s-a-gonna win many box-office gold coins, no doubt. But the Bob Hoskins version is far more imaginative.
Ouch. Next up, Rolling Stone's Christopher Cruz was more positive, calling it a "visually astounding yet shallow" affair:
[The] visuals go a long way. A candy-coated mindf***, every frame of the film comes from the George Lucas school of thought: these images are dense... There’s a manic energy to every locale and character that, compounded with the absolute breakneck pace, makes it impossible to absorb the majority of what you’re seeing the first time around. The Easter eggs have Easter eggs, and it’s the kind of movie tailor-made for repeat viewing.
Peter Bradshaw at The Guardian calls it "a disappointment to rival the first" film adaptation from 1993 in his two-out-of-five-star review, comparing it unfavourably to the Lego Movies:
And unlike the brilliant Lego Movies, there is a fierce insistence on not being ironic or funny or self-referential about any of this – odd, as screenwriter Matthew Fogel worked on The Lego Movie 2. The only exception, arguably, is when Bowser is seen thoughtfully playing power-ballads on his piano.
The Hollywood Reporter's Frank Scheck enjoyed it more, calling it "a reasonably faithful big screen adaptation" and singling out Charlie Day's performance as Luigi for particular praise:
While Matthew Fogel’s screenplay won’t win any awards, it builds a reasonable framework for the 90 minutes of nearly nonstop mayhem that ensues...The plot is as basic as can be, and character development is clearly not a priority. Considering Day’s terrific voice work as Luigi, it seems a shame that the character disappears for such long stretches.
Robbie Collin awarded the movie one star out of five in The Telegraph:
Somehow, this new animated adaptation of the video game is even worse than the abominable 1993 live-action. Even the CGI is second-rate.
Total Film's Fay Watson gave it three stars and says it is "a faithful introduction to the Mushroom Kingdom":
It’s just a shame that the svelte 92-minute runtime means we don’t get much time to linger in this vibrant setting. The story races through locations, character introductions and story threads so quickly that when the final act nears, you can’t help but wish directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic had gently nudged the brakes.
Variety's Owen Gleiberman found much to like, saying the film gives viewers "a wholesome prankish druggy chameleonic video-game buzz; it’s also a nice, sweet confection for 6-year-olds" and singling out Bowser's tenacious voice actor for some love:
Jack Black, who voices this horny demon, gives a stupendous performance. Bowser is in love with Princess Peach, even as he’s planning to attack her empire, and Black, conjuring something very different from his usual hipster-stoner vibe, makes Bowser a domineering but deeply insecure romantic, like the Phantom of Opera as a neurotic troglodyte.
And finally, Slash Film's Josh Spiegel awarded a four-out-of-ten rating, saying the movie "thrives on being unsurprising":
It's all but assured to be the biggest hit of the year, it will offer families something to see in the theaters after a long delay, and it is mostly...just there. This movie exists, and that's about as high as it aspires.
So there we are. There are plenty more opinions available but as you can see, the critical consensus is a little all over the shop. At the time of writing, it holds a 48-point Metascore and 46% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Keep an eye out for the NL verdict soon. In the meantime, let us know below if this was the sort of critical reception you expected to see.
Comments (100)
Oh wow, it's like it's a movie.
There is no way this movie is worse then the live action version, the live action version shouldn’t even be called Mario.
This comment section will go to sh*t pretty fast. This is going to be another case of critics hate, viewers love.
Who cares with those opinions.
Just let us watch the movie by ourselves and we will give our opinions after watching.
No movies are perfect.
Calling the 1993 movie better or more imaginitive is an interesting take. I have a soft spot for it, and think it deserves more credit, but one of these films is a Super Mario Bros. Movie, another is a fairly enjoyable cyberpunk romp wearing Super Mario accessories.
I can't tell if some of these people are reviewers or people who just write reviews to hate? I also find it weird they are trying to compare originality with the original when the original other than by names was just made up.
i'm tired of film critics
@Snatcher Well you haven’t seen it yet so how would you know?
Just like with the Sonic movie I doubt anyone was expecting Dreamwork/Pixar quality from this movie, but I'm curious about the score, I guess if it manage to have a 64%(that's The sonic movie score) on rotten tomatoes it would mean it's Ok by generic kid movies standars, but the Sonic movie and Detective Pikachu started with a high score and then dropped to average, Would that mean the mario movie's score is going to go even lower!?
The 1993 movie was more creative. But not in the way they're referring too.
I will NEVER forget the 1993 live-action Mario; so weird and enjoyable despite its MANY flaws. Literally unforgettable!
I like a classic 90 minute runtime myself.
So it's exactly as I expected: compellingly drawn, but tellingly thin.
Yeah, I knew this one wasn’t gonna be a critcal success. Probably just dumb fun for kids, and references for fans
So according to film critics, it won’t be a masterpiece like they claimed The Last Jedi was.
I'm keeping an open mind.
Sometimes critics expect too much from certain movies and not enough of others.
I suspect the latter here and the critics are putting on their wannabe-philosophers heads on, when they should be asking if its enjoyable or not. I don't expect depth from this one - but I expect a lot of feel good fun.
Saying all that, maybe it is (subjectively) bad and I won't like it either. Time will tell, and at least it doesn't have motion controls
Ahhh when grown adult critics' rate what is in essence a kids movie through adult eyes. These guys don't know fun it it smacked them on the head. Just enjoy the film for what it is and don't over analyse it
Sounds perfectly and solidly bleah.
I wouldn't expect Bill Shakes, but movies don't have to wallow in shallowness, either. I'm assuming such is the case, of course, from the above.
I'm going to watch it this Saturday with my two daughters. I'm sure I'm going to be enjoy it as I hope they wil. It's going to introduce them to a world i loved and cherished as a kid and still do to this day, and I'm really excited that I can share it with them trough this movie.
So... The sequel is dead before being watched.
I'm not defending the movie, but keep in mind, just like with the games, the only review you can 100% trust is your own.
Wait, why does anyone give a sh*t about critics? We all know this movie is made for people who love video games. Movie critics are decidedly not that. They're like the most Karen/boomer segment of the population you can find.
@Crono1973 I haven’t, but the live action movie is like a completely separate thing, I hardly count it as Mario. And already liked the trailers more than the movie. So as a Mario movie could the animated version be absolutely terrible? Heck yeah, but worse than the live action version? I don’t think so personally, not saying it can’t, but I feel like it’s vary unlikely. Never will now for source till I see it.
@antisumo The tired excuse ‘it’s for kid so it doesn’t have to be very good’.
(Shrugs) I enjoyed the trailers and me and the kids are looking forward 5 seeing it next week
Film critics have always been the pinnacle of “those that can’t do, critique”.
I remember back in the day flipping through channels and landing on a Siskel and Ebert episode where they bashed a few movies I personally loved. It was then I knew not to trust critics and reviews.
Movies are about sitting down and turning your brain off for a couple hours. If you approach movies with that mindset, you’ll find yourself enjoying the experience a lot more. Don’t listen to people that like to pick apart things, they’ll ruin the experience for ya before you’ve even had the chance to experience it yourself.
"46% on Rotten Tomatoes."
@fenlix It has already gone up to 55% for anyone who is interested in analysing such things. It wouldn't surprise me if it settles in around the low 60s. It also wouldn't surprise me if it goes back down. At 76 reviews, there's still a lot more to come.
Mario is a chilled out guy. He avoids drama. So I guess it's no surprise this movie doesn't sound like it has any. I dunno, I just hope it's devoid of hot takes, allegory and contextual commentary and just, y'know, entertain. That's all it has to do. Will see. Those that hold Citizen Kane as a baseline for all films seem to be disappointed the most lol.
Had to laugh seeing this oddly written review, possibly written from someone who doesn't know that video games existed pre smartphone.
Also, illumination never made a bad movie before!? 🤣
"Totally inaccessible for non-fans of this Super Mario game from Nintendo. Fans might even have a hard time with the non-existent, antiquated and somewhat offensive story... Shocking misfire for Illumination, the only bad movie they've ever made."
Grace Randolph
Beyond the Trailer
These reviews might be negative but they are absolutely unbelievably hilarious. Rolling Stone’s review made it sound like the reviewer was out of his mind instead of actually watching the movie.
And who’s the idiot that said it was nothing like playing the games? That moron must have showed up to the premiere with a damn video game controller, cause I don’t think he knew it was a ‘movie.’
I knew I wasn't going to like this version of Mario. The teasers clued me in on that real quick.
It's such a shame, Mario could have offered up something new and fresh for Cinema, instead they go with the "fish out of water" plot and drastically change up every character from how they are perceived in the games, (accept maybe Luigi and Bowser but the role of Luigi in the movie should have been for Peach).
All over the place, but mostly bad
Im seeing it tomorrow and am Super excited!
@tameshiyaku One of the strangest things I've heard from Grace, which is saying a lot actually.
I’ll just need to see it for myself. I enjoyed the trailers they showed off so it should be alright in my opinion.
Whenever the critics hate it, I love it! And when they love it, I hate it. And if the movie doesn't have a large portion of the woke agenda that's currently popular at this current minute they won't like it.
It's Illumination, shallow is what they do. Mass Market entertainment with no heart.
@5th313ment the movie review bible right here
The consensus is slightly worse than I expected but it was always just going to be a fun celebration of all things Mario rather than a critical darling, so hopefully it will be entertaining under those expectations.
@Dm9982 Some movies might be for turning your brain off for an hour and a half, sure, but many are very thoughtful, heartfelt stories that invite viewers to think about the world, characters, and themes/messages. I've seen plenty of movies that have affected me in ways that wouldn't be possible if I just shut my brain off and didn't engage with them. I'm not saying every movie needs to be nitpicked, but there are plenty of films that are more enjoyable if you think them through, too.
Of course, this looks like one of those movies where you're just meant to turn your brain off for 90 minutes, and if it pulls that off well, that's fine enough with me. But I think dismissing any critical thought as unnecessary does nothing to help the situation. There's room for both approaches to exist.
Watching it tommorow with the kids. So excited. It’s definetely for Mario fans
Maybe we need a NintendoLIfe review thread in the forums. Would be interesting to read what everyone here thinks.
This is about what I expected. It’s made for fans, kids, and their families, but no one else. It also follows Illumination’s traditional film-making that focuses more on being appealing to kids rather than having any actual meaning. It’s actually kind of disappointing. Illumination has demonstrated that kids movies don’t need to be thought-provoking or poignant. They just have to be profitable, and this attitude has invaded animation, to its detriment. Almost all animated movies these days are built this way, turning one of my favorite film mediums into a shell of its former self. We still get stellar animated movies every now and again (looking at Puss in Boots 2), but they’re a rare breed in a candy-coated, pop-song saturated market.
The Guardian says its bad, this movie must be amazing
No way this is better than Bob Hoskins Mario. I mean, mix Mario with the Brazil film, and you get the perfect movie. I mean, I doubt the new film has half the character development or plot as the 1993 version. Also, as John Leguizamo said, it's probably racist to not hire Italians for the voices of the Mario brothers. Even though Wikipedia conveniently says "Research by the genealogy show Finding Your Roots indicated that Leguizamo does not have Puerto Rican, Italian, and Lebanese ancestry, as he has sometimes stated."
So it's not a masterpiece, and Nintendo fans really overhyped it.
Shocked! I am shocked!
Honestly though, it really felt off to me when I saw the extended previews. The voice acting just felt poorly done or poorly suited to the characters. They made everyone sound far too... American.
I was expecting mixed reviews on this one. I don't even really watch movies anymore, but still very interested in seeing this.
You can really tell a lot of these critics have likely never touched a Mario game in their lives. If you were going into the Super Mario Bros Movie expecting Pixar grade storytelling with an Avengers grade plot then frankly you were just setting yourself up for disappointment. This will no doubt be one of those movies where the audience ends up enjoying it more than the critics
So spider verse 2 is definitely walking away with the best animated picture Oscar
I seen a bootleg of it a few hours ago and like it. I gave it an 8/10 and would recommend it over the 1993 live action original which I watch last week and still didn't like it. Will probably go watch this with the family sometime next week.
@antisumo Yeah honestly, a lot of my favorite movies growing up were hated on by critics, especially comedies, and they became cult classics regardless. I could never take movie critics too seriously, the audience always seems to be far more relatable.
The live-action film is unwatchable. It doesn't even have the sort of campy charm of the older Mario TV shows ("Hey paisanos!"). There's no way this movie is worse.
At the end of the day it's an Illumination movie based on a series with the story depth of a Post-it note, of course it's bad.
I like the Phantom of the Opera comparison to Bowser. Glad they are leaning into that.
You did it again, Sega.
It’s been awhile, but drink well the sweet juices of victory and suck down a few chili dogs in exultation.
I'll wait for reviews to make sure there isn't any agenda / "woke" pushing in this.
Being honest, as long as it gives Nintendo more reason and money to make their amazing AAA game, please a 3d platform game, I don’t care what any critic has to say.
Does it aaaaaaalmost feel like yoooooou've been here before....
I'm personally really looking forward to watching the film myself (got a pair of tickets booked for the first ever showing of it in my local area!) and the general consensus I'm getting from these reviews is that those who are heavily attached to the source material/gaming in general absolutely love it, while general film critics do not.
And that's completely fine by me
I wasn't expecting the plot to be as simple as the games, but so what? If it's animated well and entertaining, take it for what it is. Keep in mind that this is only Nintendo's first big movie. Maybe the sequels might do better, especially if they hopefully branch out to other IPs like Zelda that would certainly force them to.
Anyway, movie critics have always been panned for good reason, from Walt Disney up to now. "I'll take my chances with the public," indeed. Even IGN's review is positive!
@Ralizah
The original movie is awesome! If you don't think it is campy, you have never seen it.
If Rosalina does appear in the post credits scene, I hope we get Super Mario Galaxy 2 on Switch. We already know the movie has a Luma.
@Colonel_Mustache agreed. Movie reviews are 100% opinion. Unlike game or product reviews which take into account the mechanical aspect of the subject.
Whilst I'm not planning on seeing it, this is similar to the critical reaction to the Sonic movies, and they were both loved much more by fans and families (myself included). So I don't know how much stock we can actually put in these critics' reviews.
So the story and characterization aren't great. That's par for the course for Illumination.
So a children's game gets turned into a children's film and it's the adults that don't like it and get to rate it. It might sound outrageous but maybe kids should get to review kids films.
@Crono1973 Absolutely agree. Imagine if we applied the same standards to Mario’s video games.
The idea that a film without explicit ‘adult themes’ also can’t be expected to contain any wit, originality, emotional depth, or a genuinely interesting plot is pretty dispiriting.
Thankfully, there are plenty of examples that prove this mindset wrong (some — if not most — of my favourite films are “family” films), but there’s definitely a weird gap in the standards we set for ‘child-friendly films’ vs. ‘child-friendly video games’.
I notice movies tend to get reviewed lower in general in comparison to video games. However with that said even mediocre is going to be great for Nintendo fans and this should a solid film.
Some of these critics must either be depressed or just trying to bomb review for attention. Give me a break calling it worse than the live action film.
@UltimateOtaku91
Good point. Think of some of your favorite kid films like SpongeBob Movie or Kung Fu Panda and you’ll think they are all time classics, then you see what it scores on Metacritic.
So basically it's just like the game and fun for kids abd families but fails miserably at being Citizen Kane or Schindler's List.
There is no way this movie is worse than the 1993 live action film.
I’m excited for this movie no matter what these people say!
Some Nintendo fans are mad the critics xD
The fans haven’t even seen the film yet.
Passionate bunch!
Edit- removed the first paragraph cuz it was a bit too condescending
Man, this isn't sounding good. And the metacritic total right now it just dire. I hope to God I don't dislike it as much as those guys, or worse, find I just don't care about it.
Right out the gate, based on some of the stuff I've heard, it seems they maybe spent too much time writing Peach well, yet also making her a bit of Mary Sue at the same time from what I've seen thus far, and maybe not enough time writing the other characters properly--you know, like the actual hero of the piece, Mario. Go figure, it is 2023 after all.
@ReaperMelia Oh no, I agree. I was just saying a lot of movies in general are like that, just enjoy the ride type of thing.
Sure there’s stuff like Life of Pi, Silver Linings, Shawshank, etc that are thought provoking pieces.
Basically if it falls under action or comedy, it’s a turn your brain off and enjoy the ride, which is what this movie would fall under.
And I’m also not saying we shouldn’t ask for better written/filmed/edited movies in those genres or kids flicks, some of the best movies made are under those categories, like Wall-E. Just saying it’s gonna be hard to enjoy a movie if you pick apart the entire thing while you’re watching, or if someone else has done that for ya. Enjoy the ride, ya only get to watch for the first time once.
Super Mario Odyssey already has the best Mario, Peach, & Bowser ending! 😊
If you are going to watch it regardless then you should ignore reviews (a general rule!).
If you are like me and have a young toddler at home then reviews are incredibly valuable for helping me prioritize what to watch. In this case, it’s obvious it’s not worth my time.
I can't say I'm too shocked but I did think it would review a bit better. Still, it's probably a fine watch. Just don't go in expecting a masterpiece. I'll personally wait for it to arrive on a streaming service.
wow 3/5 was the best score, "all over the place"? i guess they say something nice and not.
@tameshiyaku She complained about Cat Mario because she thought it was made just for the movie. A lot of critics end reviewing things they interest and knowledge in which is a problem with a lot of modern criticism.
so.. the consensus is it's a good movie for people who like Mario? Sign me up.
The reviewers who expected a deep storyline need to ponder the plot of the actual games.
This comment section just reads like a pipeline into being radicalised. There is no conspiracy here. There is not some sort of elite cabal of movie reviewers who belong to an ‘establishment’ that’s out of touch with the public.
All over the place? The movie is being universally panned - hated by the majority of critics. Movie critics aren't much different than game critics - especially post pandemic so they can prop up their careers - they give points to films rather than giving out their real feelings.
It is okay to acknowledge the fact that critics hated a Nintendo movie. Professional film critics hated this movie.
@ancientlii There are high scores. They must have not come in when this was posted. IGN for example, gave it an 8.
@NIN10DOXD Any game first website should immediately be ignored on this film. For IGN - they should be ignored on all of their reviews.
@Cashews At least they know what they're talking about. One reviewer called cat Mario outrageous because they didn't know it was a real powerup.
Being a movie critic and less of a game fan I gave it 4 out of 5 stars. I am a Mario fan though.
@NIN10DOXD one thing I can agree with - just from seeing the previews - it seems like way too much jam packed into each scene. The Rainbow Road sequences look like a heart attack.
I'm going to see it at 11AM tomorrow with the fam I'll have my own, probably strong, opinions then.
I don't expect much I just want it to be fun and make money so maybe Disney doesn't dominate western animation much longer.
Meh, it’s an Illumination movie, not sure anyone really expected it to be much more than a barely strung together collection of gags and references. Even before the first trailer released people were already pointing out that Mario is just the least interesting of the Mushroom Kingdom denizens to base an movie around, and it seems like they were right.
According to critics this one is a stinker; according to all Nintendo fans like me who didn’t even watch the movie — it’s already the best movie of the year hahaha! (We going to watch it Sunday ✌️)
@Diogmites don’t count it as I win yet critics are dumb
the 1990 ninja turtle film- now THAT is how you make a cool live action adaption of a cartoon.
the original Mario film is one of the worst films ever made. it was horror
Eh, nothing will stop my enjoyment of this with my family. I've been looking forward to it for a good while.
@Fizza I love that sonic two logo so freakin much.
I'm expecting this to be a 90 minute infomercial for Nintendo, and I doubt that I will be disappointed.
I was honestly not expecting an amazing score, although I was hoping for one. Video game movies have historically not done all that well with film critics. Plus, some movie nerds I'm friends with said when this movie was first announced that Illumination was the wrong choice of studio for this movie.
But I think it's the audiences whose opinions matter more when it comes to niche films like video game movies. Some film critics aren't even gamers, so of course they aren't going to connect with this film like gamers and children will. And of course, reviews are still coming in, so the score may improve.
And as I said yesterday, even if the score isn't that great, what matters most is box office returns. If the movie can make back at least twice its budget (and some indications point to that being the case), it will warrant a sequel.
After all, the Angry Birds, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Detective Pikachu movies weren't all that great, yet made enough money at the box office to warrant sequels. And of Angry Birds and Sonic, the sequels were even better.
A sequel to this Mario movie could be even better than this one, if it is ever made. But that hinges on whether or not this movie is successful enough at the box office to warrant one.
I never cared what critics were going to say about this movie.
Always going to see it.
'second-rate CGI'?? Are we talking about the same movie? Also I feel reviews for this movie might be better on the game sites. IGN gave it an 8 out of 10. That is quite the difference from what I see here. It is a movie for the gamers right? Just saying.
As bad as the 93 film, huh? The film so bad the actors pounded hard liquor backstage and did scenes drunk. I love the old one precisely because it's so bad, but based on what I've seen from the trailers, at worst it'll be another by the numbers CGI film. Bland but not outright bad. But I think it might end up being pretty decent, I've even decided to go see it in theatre! It was the Mario Bros. Plumbing trailer with the Super Show theme that sold it for me.
@Wolfgabe I’ll be completely honest. Pixar hasn’t been good for years. Their movies are too safe, too atypical of the studio.
@nessisonett I do think there's a certain mindset that many (if not most) critics have that often renders them out of touch with the general audience. My theory is it's at least partly due to a desire to be "objective" (whatever that means in the context of reviewing entertainment media) that causes them to focus on specific qualities of the thing under review rather than assessing it as a whole. Sort of a "can't see the forest for the trees" scenario.
This is not the same as saying there's some kind of conspiracy at work, of course. Nor is it a defense of the Mario movie, which I haven't seen yet.
