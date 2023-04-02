The Super Mario Bros. Movie has officially premiered in the US and various impressions from critics are now doing the rounds on social media. We've rounded up some of the first lot to see how the anticipated Illumination is being received so far.

Generally speaking, it seems to have gone down pretty well with most viewers. The movie features an all-star Hollywood cast - featuring Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and many other big names like Jack Black as Bowser.

Here's just a handful of tweets covering what's being said about the movie so far:

I’ve seen #SuperMarioBrosMovie three times now and I can say it is exactly what you’d expect in the best way possible. So much fan service/Easter eggs and was made with every audience imaginable that has ever loved Mario thoughtfully considered pic.twitter.com/d23PPnxxQm April 2, 2023

#SuperMarioBrosMovie REVIEW: HILARIOUS & MAGICAL DELIGHT. A charming adventure with the Nintendo plumbing duo, full of FUN cameos that’ll drain your warp pipes. This isn’t just another video game movie, it’s one of the BEST family films ever! A fitting end setting up what’s next pic.twitter.com/X8hRkznjqj April 2, 2023

Wahoo! #TheSuperMarioBrosMovie is the ultimate love letter to every era of Mario. Loved the humor & especially Jack Black’s Bowser. I felt the same way watching the movie as I do playing the games. It’s just joyful. Also, stay for the credits! pic.twitter.com/ZcKn17E3PO April 2, 2023





It was wonderful catching up with the legendary Koji Kondo and updating our photo! ( Not only was #SuperMarioBrosMovie absolutely fantastic, but the after party that @NintendoAmerica and @illumination put on was really something!It was wonderful catching up with the legendary Koji Kondo and updating our photo! ( https://t.co/WkoKapCExg Original from 2006, too!) pic.twitter.com/BW9mDalzh2 April 2, 2023

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was awesome. Teared up from hype more than once. The music is the star of the show. Nintendo fans are gonna be obsessed. I'm not sure ANY movie in history has ever had THIS MANY easter eggs. AND GOOD ONES! pic.twitter.com/CxvDvPzTnQ April 2, 2023