If you can believe it, it has been one whole year since we first got our hands on Nintendo Switch Sports and immediately decided, "Huh, it's just like Wii Sports. Only smaller. And £50."
Of course, some of these impressions were improved somewhat by the free addition of Golf in November of last year, but for the most part, many would agree that the game, while solid, still feels like not quite enough bang for your buck.
So, what would alleviate some of these concerns? It's all well and good having online play and a whole bunch of odd-looking, non-Mii avatar options to be unlocked, but we reckon that the real way to bring people back around would be by adding another sport — because that's what we all got the game for, right?
There's even one extra arena (two, if you count the central building) on the game's main selection screen that sits taunting all those who care to look closely enough, promising another sport to come but not telling us what it is. Come on, who would leave a menu with four options along the top and three off-centred ones on the bottom??
Of course, this is Nintendo that we are talking about so we shouldn't take menu gaps as confirmation of more content to come (*cough* Mario Maker 2 *cough*), but it's fun to speculate all the same.
Looking at the shape of the remaining building down at the bottom right (yep, we're going that deep) and cross-referencing it with all of the events available on previous Nintendo sports titles, we'd say that baseball or basketball would be in with a shout — the overall outline kinda resembles a baseball field, while the circle kinda resembles a basketball. Kinda.
Ok, so yes, we are very much reaching here, but the prospect of another sport or two being added doesn't seem impossible. Below, we have gathered all of the options from both Wii Sports and Wii Sports Resort that are yet to make the Switch Sports lineup (removing Resort's 'Swordplay' because it's basically Chambara) and put them into a poll for you to choose which you would like to see come next. Of course, the next sport to be added (assuming there is one) might be something completely new, so you can use the 'Other' option at the bottom and then take to the comments with your prediction.
Here's a list of what might come next:
Which sport did you vote for? Get warmed up and then leave us a comment to let us know.
Comments (18)
Question : Which sport did you vote for?
Me : BOXING !!! 🥊🥊🥊
Could be hockey... If we're going by shape, then it resembles a hockey stick hitting a ball. Before anyone lambasts me, non-ice hockey does exist.
Baseball! With actual people in the stands!
I think Nintendo is done with this game. I really doubt anything more is coming.
The shape of the building looks like a baseball field, but those lines in the circle look too curved to be it.
Honestly it feels like the game should have most of the Wii Sports and Wii Sports Resort games in it. I like it, but it definitely feels lesser.
Personally I loved Boxing, Archery and Frisbee. Also that sword fighting game where you fought hordes of Miis. Baseball seems a real no-brainer though. I don’t know why it didn’t launch with that?
Remember when basketball and dodgeball references were datamined in the online play test? Sure would be nice to get those (and baseball, too)
Free DLC:
This game needs 8+ sports and New game modes to be a $39 game.
Boxing. Boxing should have been included from launch.
Nintendo is so clueless… I think they think that all is fine and dandy. Same with Strikers…
I'd prefer another new one that's not on Wii Sports or Wii Sports Resort. Curling comes to mind. For the poll, though, I'm with the majority and chose baseball. Boxing or Basketball would be cool, too.
Agree with all of the sentiments. Boxing, Archery, Baseball, and Basketball should all be on there by now. TBH, I really don't understand why Nintendo has not supported more DLC for this or either of the Switch Mario Parties (more boards!!!).
how about let the game die and be forgotten about alongside all the Mario sports games
@KBuckley27 yes. No matter how much Nintendo can spend in advertise for next Mario Sport games, using beaultiful images and people smiling. I'll never buy another one.
Really not a fan of the way Nintendo have handled this and other sports titles.
It doesn't feel like they are releasing a full game and adding to it, it feels like releasing part of the game and finishing it up later...
Concordo com todos
Golf was NOT enough. I wish they added other sports more often.
I’d like them to add a fitness routine so I could ‘yes, honey, I did my routine today’ after pressing the button ten times.
.
.
.
Yes, I’m lazy and I could actually use the exercise.
Tap here to load 18 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...