Although Nintendo is done with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate development, it is still busy making amiibo for the game's DLC fighters.
If you've been wondering about the next batch, Nintendo has today finally confirmed Final Fantasy's Sephiroth and Tekken's Kazuya will be arriving early next year on 13th January 2023. In addition to this, it's also given fans a first look at the Pyra and Mythra (Xenoblade Chronicles 2) amiibo - launching at some point in 2023.
Masahiro Sakurai previously confirmed these four amiibo in his final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presentation. Presumably, Sora from Kingdom Hearts (the final DLC fighter) will follow these four figures.
Will you be adding any of these upcoming amiibo to your collection? Tell us below.
Comments (13)
At last... my Smash collection will be complete after these and Sora.
Also.... It will be the first time where we catch up with the games vs amiibos............ and then we will have to fill the void with what? A Master Hand to finish it all up nicely?
My wallet's ready for the Pyra and Mythra amiibo! Not gonna pass up on characters from my favorite game of all time. Just give me the preorder link and I'm there!
If it wasn’t for this being a Nintendo site and I’d expect to be inundated with replies, I’d ask who genuinely still cares about these amiibo when we’re nearly into 2023.
Finally! Sephiroth, Prya and Mythra will be day one buys for me.
"If I had to choose, I'd say I like Pyra better. Of course, we're talking strictly about combat ability," - Senpai Sakuri
Ahhhhhh finally!!
Assuming Sora is still a no-show since guessing Disney wants him to solely be in the spotlight when his amiibo releases.
Kazuya will be added for sure, though I still wish it were the suit version with the karate pants pose.
Sephiroth will depend mostly on my mood.
Pyra and Mythra...I don't really care, but I guess I wouldn't mind if I end up getting them.
EDIT
@nessisonett ummm, scalpers?
Are they available for preorder anywhere or does that come later?
@nessisonett I’m not usually one to be cynical. But I kind of had the same thoughts. These feel a little bit on the late side and for no real good reason.
@OstianOwl Physical merchandising rights are probably a mess, but I'm sure we'll see Sora eventually.
@nessisonett I'm sure any Xenoblade fan is thrilled by this announcement, this series hardly gets any official merchandise. Plus, getting Nintendo-licensed Kazuya & Sephiroth figures is pretty awesome, even if amiibo are well beyond their hype craze.
@Johnnel The pre-orders are live on the Japanese MyNintendo site, not sure about North America or Europe
I expect another full year of amiibo releases. Tears of the Kingdom, definitely. Pikmin 4, maybe.
Dreading the inevitable My Nintendo Store crash when the 5 Pyra & Mythra Nintendo decided to make go on sale
Seph looks really good.
Definitely preordering Pyra and Mythra when they become available. Shulk amiibo is still one of my favorites.
