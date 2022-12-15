Although Nintendo is done with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate development, it is still busy making amiibo for the game's DLC fighters.

If you've been wondering about the next batch, Nintendo has today finally confirmed Final Fantasy's Sephiroth and Tekken's Kazuya will be arriving early next year on 13th January 2023. In addition to this, it's also given fans a first look at the Pyra and Mythra (Xenoblade Chronicles 2) amiibo - launching at some point in 2023.





Plus, look forward to the release of Pyra and Mythra in 2023! Super Smash Bros. #amiibo for DLC fighters Kazuya and Sephiroth will be released on 1/13/23.Plus, look forward to the release of Pyra and Mythra in 2023! pic.twitter.com/6HEuGR07Nv December 15, 2022

Masahiro Sakurai previously confirmed these four amiibo in his final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presentation. Presumably, Sora from Kingdom Hearts (the final DLC fighter) will follow these four figures.

