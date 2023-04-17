Star Wars Day is happening next month, and to celebrate all things about a "galaxy far, far away" Nintendo will be offering a free Star Wars: Republic Commando Switch Online trial in North America.
This game will be playable from 20th April until 26th April and is a free download, provided you're an online Switch member.
In addition to this, the digital version will be 50% off its regular price until 26th April. Switch Online members can also earn 100 MyNintendo Platinum Points by participating in this game trial.
Republic Commando admittedly didn't release in the best state on the Switch, but Aspyr eventually rolled out a frame rate and performance update for the game. Here's a bit about it, along with a trailer, courtesy of Nintendo.com:
Boss, Fixer, Scorch, and Sev, better known as Delta Squad, are back on Nintendo Switch™! Relive the legendary campaign.
Welcome to the Clone Wars: Chaos has erupted throughout the galaxy. As leader of an elite squad of Republic Commandos, your mission is to infiltrate, dominate, and ultimately annihilate the enemy.
Battle Relentless Enemies: Battle a variety of highly intelligent and deadly enemies—from brutal Trandoshan mercenaries to the flying insectoid warriors of Geonosis.
The Squad is Your Weapon: Your squad will follow your orders, performing complex commands and strategic maneuvers. You are their leader. They are your weapon.
Will you be giving this latest trial a go? Tell us in the comments.
Comments (23)
Amazing game once you get used to the battle droid death sound
I’ve actually heard that this game was one of the best Star Wars games made, but I have personally never known this game exists until today. Can someone confirm this game is good?
What a random game to pick! Not a bad one, mind you, good game is good, but a very random feeling one.
Pleasantly surprised by this trial. Recently played through Star Wars: Dark Forces on PC, while a different series of games (Jedi Knight), I think I'll give this a try. I think I played a demo to this one on PC a very long time ago.
@TheBigBlue I prefer the force unleashed as a star wars game but republic commando is a GREAT feeling Star Wars clone game. Need to finish it on Switch.
Interesting I guess. I keep hoping for a Bayonetta 1 or 2 trial though.
Great! Too bad there's not a lot of free time to play lately
Nice trial as this is well enough time to beat RC. It clocks in at 8 - 12 hours, though it might take longer first time through as there are a couple of nasty spots in the game.
This was once my favorite Star Wars game and now it definitely shows its age, but still a good time.
@Diogmites super battle droids turn the game into a horror game during some missions
@FawfulsFury For sure. They can be a real problem in numbers and grouped with other enemies, though i was more thinking of two particular sections of the game rather than a specific enemy. Both sections do feature Super Battle Droids.
As much as I love being able to try out the full versions of different games, these game trials are too few and far between. And even when there is a Game Trial, it’s usually a game I’m not interested in or already have. It would be amazing if you could pick and choose which games you want to play during these game trials, instead of Nintendo selecting a random title for you.
@TheBigBlue It's good. Just don't expect much tactical depth. While issuing commands is fun, there not really much challenge or strategizing needed.
The campaign is pretty short (fun, but short). If you just want a pure fps shooter to pass time, then this will give you something to do.
It's like a lite Rainbow Six game (If you're old enough to recall that series).
@IceClimbersMain Republic Commando is my all time favorite. It's like a Battlefront expansion pack. I like playing from pov a of solider with no special powers.
Best part of Star Wars to me is strangle enough not the Jedi. But rather the inhabits of the universe they share.
Really good game, plus it is short enough you might be able to beat it within the free trial.
The problem is that Aspyr completely removed the Commando vs Trandoshan multiplayer mode from the rerelease. While it's nothing spectacular it's still missing content.
Already got this game, it's good but not Halo or Metroid Prime level of amazing. Game is stuck around 30-40fps from time to time which is unacceptable for modern platform especially when it's just a remastered port of an old Xbox game and when I mean old Xbox game I mean the original Xbox, not Xbox 360, Xbox One or the Xbox Series X/S. The Switch shouldn't had issue running this game at 60fps especially since both Doom 3 and Metroid Primes (also from the same era) ran buttery smooth on Switch.
Dont hate but I am playing Star Wars the Old Republic again and I am loving it. Does this hold a candle to it?
On second watch I am 100% sticking with SWTOR.
@Twonips Well, honestly that's hard. Hard because both are two different genres. RC is strictly a lite tactical fps linear focused experience.
If you are into that, then yes it's a blast. So kinda hard to say if it holds a candle to it. A better comparison would have to be something in the same genre as SWTOR.
looks like a PS2 game.. good lord those gfx are total butt!! gameplay doesn't look all that interesting either.. I doubt I will even download the demo..
I think the "Now Available" part of your headline needs correcting
@MH4 it's a nice surprise!
I've wanted to oaky this game for a LONG time, and now it's the perfect chance!
Tap here to load 23 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...