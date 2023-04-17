Star Wars Day is happening next month, and to celebrate all things about a "galaxy far, far away" Nintendo will be offering a free Star Wars: Republic Commando Switch Online trial in North America.

This game will be playable from 20th April until 26th April and is a free download, provided you're an online Switch member.





Learn more: pic.twitter.com/LO4VycxfjX #NintendoSwitchOnline members! From 4/20 at 10am PT to 4/26 at 11:59pm PT, you can download and try the full STAR WARS Republic Commando game at no additional cost.Learn more: https://t.co/nwfrzs9Hb4 April 17, 2023

In addition to this, the digital version will be 50% off its regular price until 26th April. Switch Online members can also earn 100 MyNintendo Platinum Points by participating in this game trial.

Republic Commando admittedly didn't release in the best state on the Switch, but Aspyr eventually rolled out a frame rate and performance update for the game. Here's a bit about it, along with a trailer, courtesy of Nintendo.com:

Boss, Fixer, Scorch, and Sev, better known as Delta Squad, are back on Nintendo Switch™! Relive the legendary campaign. Welcome to the Clone Wars: Chaos has erupted throughout the galaxy. As leader of an elite squad of Republic Commandos, your mission is to infiltrate, dominate, and ultimately annihilate the enemy.

Battle Relentless Enemies: Battle a variety of highly intelligent and deadly enemies—from brutal Trandoshan mercenaries to the flying insectoid warriors of Geonosis. The Squad is Your Weapon: Your squad will follow your orders, performing complex commands and strategic maneuvers. You are their leader. They are your weapon.

