Nintendo has announced the latest game to receive its own trial period as part of the Nintendo Switch Online service.

Interestingly, it's one of the Switch's launch titles: Fast RMX from Shin'en Multimedia. The game will be free to play from April 26th to May 3rd, 2023.





Download now so you're ready to race from 26/04: pic.twitter.com/YEFy8kuXf9 Jump into the driver's seat of your anti-gravity vehicle and get ready for the next #NintendoSwitchOnline Game Trial: Fast RMX!Download now so you're ready to race from 26/04: https://t.co/GOXlklBKzR April 19, 2023

Here's a look at the (rather brief) description from the Nintendo eShop:

"Jump into the driver's seat of your anti-gravity vehicle and put your skills to the test in high octane competitions. Challenge your friends to local split-screen competition or take part in online races against players from all over the world."

For the uninitiated, Fast RMX utilises a 'phase-swapping' mechanic, whereby you can switch between blue and orange colours to ensure continued momentum as you speed through the various tracks. Hit an orange boost pad while your vehicle is blue and you will slow down considerable, but match the colours together and you'll be given a hefty speed boost.

It's immensely satisfying stuff, but if you need convincing, then be sure to check out our full review for all the details. It seems we're not getting a new F-Zero from Nintendo anytime soon, but this is most certainly a worthy alternative.