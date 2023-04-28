Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We're nearly at the start of a new month and that means Nintendo has a new Switch Online game trial lined up. Following in the footsteps of Japan, it seems the US will also be receiving the wonderful rhythm action-adventure game, Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda.

If you're not entirely familiar with this one, it's a Zelda-themed rhythm title made by the Crypt of the NecroDancer team Brace Yourself Games. Apart from Cadence, you're also joined by Link and Zelda as you go on a quest to save Hyrule by dancing to the beat. This offer will run from 1st May until 7th May.

"You’ll explore the randomly generated overworld and dungeons on a quest to save Hyrule. Every beat of each remixed, The Legend of Zelda tune is a chance to move, attack, defend, and more, so stay one step ahead of each enemy and boss…or face the music. From modern-looking Lynels to the Hyrulean Soldiers of old, you must master the instinctive movements of each pixel-art enemy, and strategically outstep them in rhythmic combat. So equip yourself with an arsenal of iconic Legend of Zelda items, as well as the spells and weapons from Crypt of the Necrodancer. You must be prepared to face Hyrule’s most wicked bosses, which have been transformed by magic, granting them mighty, new forms!"

Of course, to access this trial, you'll need to be a member of the Switch Online service. And as an added bonus, you'll be able to purchase this game and all related DLC during this period for 50% - with this sale offer ending on 14th May.