A brand new gameplay trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is finally here, and this is our best look yet at the highly anticipated open-world adventure.

We got a good look at this skyward world of Hyrule, along with a handful of new abilities that Link will be able to use during his adventure. And also, Eiji Aonuma confirmed that development has finished on the sequel — at last!

Now, the hero will be able to rewind time with Recall, go through ceilings with Ascend, Fuse items together to create more durable weapons and create vehicles. Weapon degradation is back, but it looks like you have lots more tools on hand in order to restrengthen your kit.

Ascend is a really great way of not using up stamina to climb mountains, as the trailer shows off. If there's a cave, head inside, and try going through it with Ascend. You might find yourself pretty high up in the world.

A brand new enemy called a Construct, was also introduced, and they can pick up and create Fused Weapons themselves. And near the end, Link may get pushed off the Sky Island, but you can safely glide and fall down to the surface — as long as it's water. We wouldn't want Link to break any bones, after all...

Even more than Breath of the Wild, creativity and imagination is at the heart of Tears of the Kingdom. Aonuma teased that there are plenty more new gameplay details in the final game, but we'll have to wait and see what they look like in this "unfamiliar Hyrule". A brand new Switch OLED model was also revealed at the end of the trailer, looking very regal in white, gold, and green.