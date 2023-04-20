The Future Redeemed story features a new protagonist called Matthew and takes place prior to the main game, bringing back series veterans Shulk and Rex (who are both looking quite fetching, we must say) in a tale that connects all three games in the Xenoblade Chronicles series.

If you want to experience it for yourself, you'll need to bag yourself the Expansion Pass for Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Doing so now will immediately grant you access to the first 3 waves of DLC content, so that's nice.

In addition to the latest wave of DLC, Nintendo has also confirmed that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 protagonists Noah and Mio will be getting their own amiibo figures in the future. Not only that, but the Super Smash Bros. Pyra and Mythra amiibo have been given a release date of 21st July, 2023.

