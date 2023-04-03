Nintendo has announced that a special Super Mario sale will be making its way to European Switch eShops this week, with the first wave of titles seeing a discount from 5th April. More titles will then be reduced with Wave Two of the sale, which is set to kick off on 20th April.

While we have not seen a full list of the titles that will be included in the offer just yet (nor the prices that they will be reduced to), we do know that the first wave will see both Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury and Super Mario Maker 2 getting their prices cut, and it would be fair to assume that Yoshi's Crafted World and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze will be joining them if the following announcement tweet from @NintendoEurope is anything to go by.

With last month's MAR10 Day sales not making it over to Europe, it is nice to know that more people will be seeing the discounts (even though it's likely that the savings won't be huge).

Of course, the sale kicks off at the perfect time for the European release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which will surely see a fresh influx of people picking up Mario titles that might not have before (nice scheduling there, Nintendo).

