Nintendo has announced that a special Super Mario sale will be making its way to European Switch eShops this week, with the first wave of titles seeing a discount from 5th April. More titles will then be reduced with Wave Two of the sale, which is set to kick off on 20th April.
While we have not seen a full list of the titles that will be included in the offer just yet (nor the prices that they will be reduced to), we do know that the first wave will see both Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury and Super Mario Maker 2 getting their prices cut, and it would be fair to assume that Yoshi's Crafted World and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze will be joining them if the following announcement tweet from @NintendoEurope is anything to go by.
With last month's MAR10 Day sales not making it over to Europe, it is nice to know that more people will be seeing the discounts (even though it's likely that the savings won't be huge).
Of course, the sale kicks off at the perfect time for the European release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which will surely see a fresh influx of people picking up Mario titles that might not have before (nice scheduling there, Nintendo).
Be sure to keep an eye out over the coming days for news of exactly which titles will be getting a discount and how much money you will be able to save. And in the meantime, feel free to stock up on eShop credit ready to spend in the sales (your purchase will support us here at Nintendo Life, too!):
Is there any game that you are hoping to see appear in the Mario sale? Take a pipe down to the comments and let us know.
[source twitter.com]
Comments (11)
33% off sale, coming right up.
@Kiz3000 Was literally going to say this lol. They never change.
I'm not a fan of these waves sales they are doing.
Just put them all on sale at once rather than trying to create Fomo
I really wish there was a 50%-off sale of DKC so I can finally pick it up at a price I’m comfortable with. I know it’s selfish of me, cuz that would bankrupt Nintendo.
@ATHFjman18 I know right it's only one I m missing from that image and it's never been discounted enough for me to go okay I'll buy it now.
I think ive most Mario tiles on switch now but how about a mario strikers discount
Actually the Switch has been arround for a while now, how about Players choice/Nintendo selects line. Throw in all those Wii U ports
I still find it hilarious that these decade- old spruced up Wii U ports are being sold at full price in 2023. We're a far cry from the good old days of Nintendo Selects, aren't we?
I have all anyway.
Nintendo sale as always ...
Wait, didn't we have this exact sale like a month ago?
33% sale. Good stuff for people who haven’t played these games yet
stil will be cheaper buy the carts
